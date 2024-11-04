Stagecoach cancels 50 Inverness buses today due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Dozens of Stagecoach services have been cancelled in Inverness today.

A total of 50 buses have been pulled suddenly this morning – with “unforeseen circumstances” blamed.

It comes after Stagecoach admitted it has been struggling for more than a year with driver shortages, leading to mass cancellations.

In a statement released last month, a spokesperson said: “We apologise for the recent service disruptions. While we’re making progress in recruiting drivers in Inverness, it takes time to complete their training.

“We’re doing our best to operate as many journeys as possible with our current resources and expect service to improve.”

50 Inverness Stagecoach buses cancelled today

Bus routes 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and 16 are affected by today’s cancellations.

The worst impacted are route three with 12 cancellations and route one, with 15.

Last month, there was a week in which more than 200 buses were cancelled.

And last week, 135 Inverness services were cancelled, with 43 buses scrapped on Friday, November 1.

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.