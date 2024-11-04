Stagecoach cancels 50 Inverness buses today due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Stagecoach cancels 50 Inverness buses today due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

It comes after the operator admitted it has been struggling for more than a year with driver shortages, leading to mass cancellations.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Stageoach double decker among buses lined up at Inverness bus station.
50 Inverness buses have been cancelled today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Dozens of Stagecoach services have been cancelled in Inverness today.

A total of 50 buses have been pulled suddenly this morning – with “unforeseen circumstances” blamed.

It comes after Stagecoach admitted it has been struggling for more than a year with driver shortages, leading to mass cancellations.

In a statement released last month, a spokesperson said: “We apologise for the recent service disruptions. While we’re making progress in recruiting drivers in Inverness, it takes time to complete their training.

“We’re doing our best to operate as many journeys as possible with our current resources and expect service to improve.”

50 Inverness Stagecoach buses cancelled today

Bus routes 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and 16 are affected by today’s cancellations.

The worst impacted are route three with 12 cancellations and route one, with 15.

Last month, there was a week in which more than 200 buses were cancelled.

And last week, 135 Inverness services were cancelled, with 43 buses scrapped on Friday, November 1.

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.

