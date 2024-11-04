Stagecoach cancels 50 Inverness buses today due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Dozens of Stagecoach services have been cancelled in Inverness today.
A total of 50 buses have been pulled suddenly this morning – with “unforeseen circumstances” blamed.
It comes after Stagecoach admitted it has been struggling for more than a year with driver shortages, leading to mass cancellations.
In a statement released last month, a spokesperson said: “We apologise for the recent service disruptions. While we’re making progress in recruiting drivers in Inverness, it takes time to complete their training.
“We’re doing our best to operate as many journeys as possible with our current resources and expect service to improve.”
