Danish billionaire purchases Dores Inn on banks of Loch Ness – with two-year renovation planned

Anders Holch Povlsen already owns several large estates in the Highlands.

By Ross Hempseed
The Dores Inn. Image: Shutterstock.
The Dores Inn. Image: Shutterstock.

A Danish billionaire with a love for the Highlands has snapped up the popular Dores Inn on the shores of Loch Ness.

Anders Holch Povlsen, is the richest Dane, with an estimated net worth of £8.5 billion.

He has shares in massive companies such as Asos and Zalando.

The billionaire has an affinity with the Scottish Highlands and already owns several large estates including Aldourie Castle and the Eriboll Estate in Sutherland.

Through several land purchases, he has become the largest land owner in Scotland.

Billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen is Scotland’s largest landowner. Image: Wildland.

And now it appears he is looking to branch out with his company WildLand recently announcing it had purchased the Dores Inn in the small Lochside town of Dores.

WildLand is an estate management company that is focused on the conservation of Highland habitats.

The website for the popular venue is currently down and on Google it is listed as temporarily closed.

WildLand says it will undertake a “much-needed” renovation of the ” much-valued” Dores Inn.

The review and restoration process is expected to take around 18-24 months, enabling business at the site to restart in 2026/27.

Tim Kirkwood, chief executive of WildLand said: “When we heard that long-term sustainability of business at the site could be enhanced through investment in the premises, it became clear that we should look at solutions that will align well with the interests of our business and the local community alike.

“We are now committing a substantial programme of investment in the fabric of the premises with a view to getting the business back up and running there as a pub and restaurant in a very special location.

“We look forward to engaging and sharing detailed plans with the village once a full review has been undertaken.”

