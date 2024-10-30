Man dies after falling near Keiss Castle in Caithness

A man has died in hospital after falling near Keiss Castle in Caithness on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed a man fell near the Highland landmark north of the village of Keiss, around seven miles from Wick.

The incident took place at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 30.

Emergency services including coastguard, ambulance and police were dispatched to the scene.

These included coastguard rescue teams from Wick and Duncansbay, Wick lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter, which was spotted hovering in the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Services confirmed they had sent two ambulances.

They said: We received a call at 2.25pm to attend an incident near Keiss Castle.

“Two ambulances were dispatched, and one patient was transported to Caithness General Hospital, Wick.”

Police have now confirmed the man has died.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 30 October, 2024, police received a report of a man injured falling near to Keiss Castle.

The man was taken to Caithness General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Next of kin have been made aware. Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”