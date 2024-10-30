Man dies after falling near Keiss Castle in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man dies after falling near Keiss Castle in Caithness

A multi-agency response was dispatched to the scene north of Wick.

By Ross Hempseed
Keiss Castle
The incident occurred near Keiss Castle. Image: Supplied.

A man has died in hospital after falling near Keiss Castle in Caithness on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed a man fell near the Highland landmark north of the village of Keiss, around seven miles from Wick.

The incident took place at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 30.

Emergency services including coastguard, ambulance and police were dispatched to the scene.

These included coastguard rescue teams from Wick and Duncansbay, Wick lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter, which was spotted hovering in the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Services confirmed they had sent two ambulances.

They said: We received a call at 2.25pm to attend an incident near Keiss Castle.

“Two ambulances were dispatched, and one patient was transported to Caithness General Hospital, Wick.”

Police have now confirmed the man has died.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 30 October, 2024, police received a report of a man injured falling near to Keiss Castle.

The man was taken to Caithness General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Next of kin have been made aware. Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”

