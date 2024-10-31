A9 reopens near Skiach Services after crash

The A9 was restricted in both directions near Skiach Services due to a crash earlier this morning.

Drivers are being warned to “use caution on approach” following the collision at the B9176 junction at around 7:50am.

Traffic Scotland confirmed: “The A9 Skiach services are currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic collision, motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”

Police Scotland has been asked for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

