Man appears in court accused of murdering Highland mum

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a Highland mother-of-three.

Sandie Butler was found seriously injured following a disturbance on Glasgow’s St Mungo Avenue just before 1pm on Tuesday, October 29.

The 40-year-old passed away shortly after, with police launching a murder probe.

James McCrindle was arrested and charged in connection with her death and appeared at Glasgow Sherriff Court today.

Court papers allege McCrindle “struggled with” Sandie and “struck her to the body with a knife or a similar implement”.

Former Highland neighbours of Sandie – who grew up in the north of Scotland – have described her as a “nice” woman who took care of her young family.

It’s understood she attended Fortrose Academy and studied at UHI Inverness.

Sandie moved to Kilmuir Road about a decade ago, before moving to Laurel Avenue in the Dalneigh area of the city.

The Press and Journal was told she moved to Glasgow around three years ago.

A resident who met Sandie in Dalneigh described the mum as “a nice girl”.

The local said: “She would always say hello.

“She always had her wee girls nicely dressed.”

Another acquaintance explained how she met Sandie while she lived on Kilmuir Road in the Merkinch area.

“She lived there with her former partner, two little girls and an older boy,” she explained.

“She was fine, I liked her.”

Sandie Butler accused appears in court

McCrindle allegedly assaulted and killed Sandie in Glasgow’s Townhead.

He made no plea today to the murder charge at a private hearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was represented by his lawyer Marco Guarino.

He was remanded in custody and committed for further examination by Sheriff Allan McKay.

McCrindle, of Glasgow’s Townhead, will appear at court again within the next eight days.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, of the Major Investigation Team, said enquiries remain ongoing into Sandie’s death.

“An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death,” she said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of this incident to please contact police.

“In addition, members of the public are asked to check their private CCTV or dash-cam footage as this may be significant in assisting us with our enquiries.”