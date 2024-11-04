Man appears in court accused of murdering Highland mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man appears in court accused of murdering Highland mum

Sandie Butler, 40, was found seriously injured in Glasgow last week.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Sandie Butler
Sandie Butler lived in the north of Scotland for many years. Image: Police Scotland

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a Highland mother-of-three.

Sandie Butler was found seriously injured following a disturbance on Glasgow’s St Mungo Avenue just before 1pm on Tuesday, October 29.

The 40-year-old passed away shortly after, with police launching a murder probe.

James McCrindle was arrested and charged in connection with her death and appeared at Glasgow Sherriff Court today.

Court papers allege McCrindle “struggled with” Sandie and “struck her to the body with a knife or a similar implement”.

Former Highland neighbours of Sandie – who grew up in the north of Scotland – have described her as a “nice” woman who took care of her young family.

It’s understood she attended Fortrose Academy and studied at UHI Inverness.

Sandie Butler
Mum-of-three Sandie Butler moved to Glasgow about three years ago. Image: Police Scotland

Sandie moved to Kilmuir Road about a decade ago, before moving to Laurel Avenue in the Dalneigh area of the city.

The Press and Journal was told she moved to Glasgow around three years ago.

A resident who met Sandie in Dalneigh described the mum as “a nice girl”.

The local said: “She would always say hello.

“She always had her wee girls nicely dressed.”

Another acquaintance explained how she met Sandie while she lived on Kilmuir Road in the Merkinch area.

“She lived there with her former partner, two little girls and an older boy,” she explained.

“She was fine, I liked her.”

Sandie Butler accused appears in court

McCrindle allegedly assaulted and killed Sandie in Glasgow’s Townhead.

He made no plea today to the murder charge at a private hearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was represented by his lawyer Marco Guarino.

He was remanded in custody and committed for further examination by Sheriff Allan McKay.

McCrindle, of Glasgow’s Townhead, will appear at court again within the next eight days.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, of the Major Investigation Team, said enquiries remain ongoing into Sandie’s death.

“An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death,” she said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of this incident to please contact police.

“In addition, members of the public are asked to check their private CCTV or dash-cam footage as this may be significant in assisting us with our enquiries.”