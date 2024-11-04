Laings: Owners of Inverurie’s oldest business on helping Scotland’s ‘busiest town centre’ thrive

Walking into the ultra-plush Laings showroom in Inverurie, it’s hard to imagine that this modern business dates back to when Queen Victoria was only halfway through her reign.

Eastablished in 1862, the company has been a part of Inverurie for as long as its landmark town hall.

And this 162-year heritage is the first thing that greets visitors to that snazzy showroom in the town centre.

On display are sales ledgers from the 1800s along with a timeline detailing the independent firm’s rise from humble plumbers to an award-winning kitchen and bathroom retailer.

A lot has changed since its inception when owner James Laing used to transport toilets by bike – the chunky porcelain products tightly strapped to his back.

Two world wars, six monarchs and various advances in plumbing (as well as transport methods) later, the business is still standing tall.

Earlier this week, we revealed that Inverurie town centre is the “most successful in Scotland”, with only one vacant unit.

So, who better to ask about the town bucking a national retail trend than the company that has been part of it for nearly two centuries?

I stopped by their showroom and heard from directors Darren Walker, Claire McKay and Kelly Abel about what makes Laings special, including:

Their storied history, including humble plumbing origins

What makes Inverurie town centre such a thriving destination

And would the firm ever move to a retail park?

How it all began for Laings…

Darren, Claire, and Kelly greet me as I walk into a glossy showroom, passing by sleek bathrooms and kitchens that give the impression of a lavish new-build rather than a store.

Getting it to this stage has taken a lot of work, and the trio admit keeping the oldest business in Inverurie thriving against all odds has been no small feet.

We sit down in one of their display kitchens, and Claire begins to tell me about the firm’s decades-long ties with the town and how things have changed over the years.

James Laing and Sons was founded by 24-year-old plumber James Laing in 1862.

It started out as just a small business. The sales ledgers now proudly put on display at the store show a rate of five shillings a day – the equivalent of just £17 nowadays.

In the early days, it was no easy job. Plumbers would use rope yarn to tie a toilet to their back and cycle to jobs.

Laings was then passed down through three generations, before being handed over to Andy Walker in 1986.

About a decade later, the Old Meldrum Road showroom opened its doors.

And the Walker family has been at the helm ever since, with Andy’s children – Darren, Claire and Kelly – now all directors at the firm.

‘As Laings has grown, so has Inverurie’

More than 162 years after Laings’ first order was cycled to its new owner, the business is still going from strength to strength.

It’s one of many independent traders in the town centre that have contributed to making Inverurie one of the most successful places in Scotland.

But what is the secret to Laings’ long-standing success?

Claire and her brothers exchange a glance at each other, and explain how their business and Inverurie have grown hand in hand over the years.

“We have become an Inverurie institution,” the 39-year-old mum beams.

“I think a key thing is that as the town has grown, we have done our best to grow with it.

“We are constantly investing in the showroom and visiting exhibitions all over Europe to keep ahead of the trends.

“Going the extra mile to ensure this is important when you’re trying to sustain such a long-standing business.”

What makes Inverurie town centre special?

While Laings doesn’t really rely on passing trade – after all, splashing thousands on a new kitchen is not something you do on a whim – the firm has benefited greatly from being in the town centre.

The Walker siblings think one of the main reasons for Inverurie’s success is that there is a cluster of various nice businesses that provide everything that a customer might need.

And they like being part of that community – rather than occupying a cavernous unit in a retail park.

Having a train station with good links to other Aberdeenshire towns and Aberdeen has also played a big part in bringing more people into the town centre – and through their doors.

Claire adds: “Inverurie has always been a popular town – it’s an attractive place to live and there are loads of very nice independent businesses here that are successful.

“And when people have all these amenities at their fingertips, they’re less inclined to go elsewhere so the money is continually coming back into the Inverurie economy.”

What challenges has Laings’ faced?

Operating a successful business doesn’t come without its challenges, however, with the cost-of-living crisis and the rise in house prices taking its toll at the furniture store.

Claire and managing director Darren say fewer people are inclined to buy a new house these days – which means their services are not required as often.

And to battle the impact of that, they have introduced a wider diversity of products at more reasonable prices to keep customers coming through their doors.

‘What’s good for Inverurie town centre is good for Laings’

Laings reckons Inverurie having a dedicated business group, in charge of various footfall-boosting events, could also be a factor in the town’s success.

Claire tells me: “I think the Inverurie Business Improvement District (Bid) is very important because it is constantly looking at opportunities to attract people into Inverurie.

“Just this year they launched Taste of Garioch, which we were the main sponsors of, which was fantastic.

“The town centre was full of people, loads of independent businesses showcasing the products they make.”

What does the future hold for Laings and Inverurie?

Looking ahead to the future, the sibling trio are optimistic.

“I think the future of Inverurie is very positive at the moment,” Claire says.

“There is only one empty unit in the town centre, which I think shows people are still willing to invest and visit Inverurie.

“As long as people continue to do that, I think the town’s future is pretty strong.”

Read more: