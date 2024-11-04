Laings: Owners of Inverurie’s oldest business on helping Scotland’s ‘busiest town centre’ thrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Laings: Owners of Inverurie’s oldest business on helping Scotland’s ‘busiest town centre’ thrive

I sat down with Laings directors Darren Walker, Kelly Abel and Claire McKay as it emerges that the town is bucking national retail trends.

I sat down with Kelly Abel (left), Darren Walker, and Claire McKay to hear about how Laings is thriving alongside Inverurie town centre. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Walking into the ultra-plush Laings showroom in Inverurie, it’s hard to imagine that this modern business dates back to when Queen Victoria was only halfway through her reign.

Eastablished in 1862, the company has been a part of Inverurie for as long as its landmark town hall.

And this 162-year heritage is the first thing that greets visitors to that snazzy showroom in the town centre.

On display are sales ledgers from the 1800s along with a timeline detailing the independent firm’s rise from humble plumbers to an award-winning kitchen and bathroom retailer.

A lot has changed since its inception when owner James Laing used to transport toilets by bike – the chunky porcelain products tightly strapped to his back.

Two world wars, six monarchs and various advances in plumbing (as well as transport methods) later, the business is still standing tall.

The heritage display which greets visitors to Laings' showroom. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Earlier this week, we revealed that Inverurie town centre is the “most successful in Scotland”, with only one vacant unit.

So, who better to ask about the town bucking a national retail trend than the company that has been part of it for nearly two centuries?

I stopped by their showroom and heard from directors Darren Walker, Claire McKay and Kelly Abel about what makes Laings special, including:

  • Their storied history, including humble plumbing origins
  • What makes Inverurie town centre such a thriving destination
  • And would the firm ever move to a retail park?

How it all began for Laings…

Darren, Claire, and Kelly greet me as I walk into a glossy showroom, passing by sleek bathrooms and kitchens that give the impression of a lavish new-build rather than a store.

Getting it to this stage has taken a lot of work, and the trio admit keeping the oldest business in Inverurie thriving against all odds has been no small feet.

We sit down in one of their display kitchens, and Claire begins to tell me about the firm’s decades-long ties with the town and how things have changed over the years.

James Laing and Sons was founded by 24-year-old plumber James Laing in 1862.

It started out as just a small business. The sales ledgers now proudly put on display at the store show a rate of five shillings a day – the equivalent of just £17 nowadays.

Founder James Laing in 1862
Founder James Laing.

In the early days, it was no easy job. Plumbers would use rope yarn to tie a toilet to their back and cycle to jobs.

Laings was then passed down through three generations, before being handed over to Andy Walker in 1986.

About a decade later, the Old Meldrum Road showroom opened its doors.

And the Walker family has been at the helm ever since, with Andy’s children – Darren, Claire and Kelly – now all directors at the firm.

Laings' Old Meldrum Road showroom opened in 1994. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
‘As Laings has grown, so has Inverurie’

More than 162 years after Laings’ first order was cycled to its new owner, the business is still going from strength to strength.

It’s one of many independent traders in the town centre that have contributed to making Inverurie one of the most successful places in Scotland.

But what is the secret to Laings’ long-standing success?

Claire and her brothers exchange a glance at each other, and explain how their business and Inverurie have grown hand in hand over the years.

Claire has been with Laings for more than 20 years. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
“We have become an Inverurie institution,” the 39-year-old mum beams.

“I think a key thing is that as the town has grown, we have done our best to grow with it.

“We are constantly investing in the showroom and visiting exhibitions all over Europe to keep ahead of the trends.

“Going the extra mile to ensure this is important when you’re trying to sustain such a long-standing business.”

What makes Inverurie town centre special?

While Laings doesn’t really rely on passing trade – after all, splashing thousands on a new kitchen is not something you do on a whim – the firm has benefited greatly from being in the town centre.

Inverurie’s success is down to a multitude of factors according to Claire. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

The Walker siblings think one of the main reasons for Inverurie’s success is that there is a cluster of various nice businesses that provide everything that a customer might need.

And they like being part of that community – rather than occupying a cavernous unit in a retail park.

Having a train station with good links to other Aberdeenshire towns and Aberdeen has also played a big part in bringing more people into the town centre – and through their doors.

It only takes around 20 minutes to get from Aberdeen to Inverurie via train.
It only takes around 20 minutes to get from Aberdeen to Inverurie via train. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Claire adds: “Inverurie has always been a popular town – it’s an attractive place to live and there are loads of very nice independent businesses here that are successful.

“And when people have all these amenities at their fingertips, they’re less inclined to go elsewhere so the money is continually coming back into the Inverurie economy.”

What challenges has Laings’ faced?

Operating a successful business doesn’t come without its challenges, however, with the cost-of-living crisis and the rise in house prices taking its toll at the furniture store.

Claire and managing director Darren say fewer people are inclined to buy a new house these days – which means their services are not required as often.

And to battle the impact of that, they have introduced a wider diversity of products at more reasonable prices to keep customers coming through their doors.

Inverurie town centre has thrived in recent years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘What’s good for Inverurie town centre is good for Laings’

Laings reckons Inverurie having a dedicated business group, in charge of various footfall-boosting events, could also be a factor in the town’s success.

The trio pictured alongside their dad and former Managing Director of Laings Andy Walker. Image: Scott Baxter
Claire tells me: “I think the Inverurie Business Improvement District (Bid) is very important because it is constantly looking at opportunities to attract people into Inverurie.

“Just this year they launched Taste of Garioch, which we were the main sponsors of, which was fantastic.

“The town centre was full of people, loads of independent businesses showcasing the products they make.”

Inverurie Christmas events.
What does the future hold for Laings and Inverurie?

Looking ahead to the future, the sibling trio are optimistic.

“I think the future of Inverurie is very positive at the moment,” Claire says.

The interior experts are hopeful for the future of the business, and the town. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
“There is only one empty unit in the town centre, which I think shows people are still willing to invest and visit Inverurie.

“As long as people continue to do that, I think the town’s future is pretty strong.”

