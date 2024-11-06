A887 cleared after crash near Bun Loyne

The A887 has been cleared after a crash near Bun Loyne.

The incident happened on the Invermoriston to Bun Loyne road shortly before 1pm this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the route, which forms part of the 85-mile route to the Isle of Skye.

The road has since been cleared.

It is unclear how many vehicles have been involved and if anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

