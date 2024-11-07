Woman arrested after crash on A965 in Orkney

A woman has been arrested following a crash on the A965 in Orkney.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Stromness and Stenneds at about 12.45pm.

The road was closed in both directions for almost three hours as a result.

A 59-year-old woman has since been arrested in connection with a driving offence.

Police have confirmed nobody was injured.

A965 in Orkney cleared after crash

The fire service sent two appliances to the scene. They had both left by 1.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The A965 between Stromness and Stenneds, Orkney has reopened following a crash reported around 12.45pm on Thursday, November 7.

“Emergency services attended and there are no reported injuries.

“A 59-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a driving offence.”

The road was reopened to traffic by 3.30pm.