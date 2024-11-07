Boss Jimmy Thelin demands Aberdeen play with ‘heads high’ in bid to top Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin demands Aberdeen play with ‘heads high’ in bid to top Premiership table

Aberdeen will move three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table if they win against Dundee at Pittodrie on Saturday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin has demanded Aberdeen keep their “heads high” as they bid to move clear at the top of the Premiership.

A 16-game unbeaten run under Thelin came to a grinding halt with a crushing 6-0 loss to Celtic at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Thelin accepts that heavy defeat at the national stadium was a setback.

However, he has called on the Dons not to “hide” as they bid to immediately bounce back in their next game at a sold-out Pittodrie against Dundee on Saturday.

Aberdeen will move three points clear a the top of the Premiership table should they win against the Dens Park club.

The Reds may only top the table for less than 24 hours as current league leaders Celtic are not in action until Sunday.

League leaders Celtic and Aberdeen are level on points at the top of the table although the Hoops have a superior goal advantage.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the heavy League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It is important that we don’t hide and we keep our heads high.

“That we move on together and keep that strong belief.

“Of course the semi-final was a setback but from setbacks you have to learn what can be improved.

“After a setback the most important thing is how you move on.

“We must take aspects from the semi to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“For me it is more important how we act this week and for the next game against Dundee.

“We have to look at how we can better and prepare for the Dundee game.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected during the 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara returns to training

Aberdeen are hopeful Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet will return from injury to face Dundee.

Nisbet has missed the previous three games with a calf problem.

He was given a late fitness test ahead of the semi-final but failed to make the squad.

On a season-long loan from English Championship side Millwall, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven appearances for the Dons.

Midfielder Dante Polvara has returned to training having been ruled out since pre-season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Attacker Pape Gueye is sidelined until the start of the new year with a quad muscle tear suffered during training.

Midfielder Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

‘I have experienced situations like this before’

Away from the disappointment of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss Thelin and the Dons are flying high in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have taken 28 points from a possible 30 in the league this season, with nine wins and a draw.

Last season it took until the 30th Premiership match, in March, for Aberdeen to reach the 28 point mark.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in 19 Premiership games spread across the tail end of last season and into this term.

Under then interim boss Peter Leven the Dons finished the 2023-24 campaign with a nine game undefeated Premiership run.

When arriving at Pittodrie from Swedish club Elfsborg in the summer Thelin ramped up that Premiership form.

He admits the heavy defeat to Celtic was a shock after Aberdeen’s scintillating from prior to the Hampden semi-final.

However the 46-year-old is determined to deliver a rapid comeback against Dundee to fire the Reds clear at the top of the table.

Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full time after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
Thelin said: “I have been in football a long time and have experienced situations like this before.

“It doesn’t happen usually but it can happen.

“Celtic were on top and the skill and their timing was there.

“They used their opportunities when they got them.

“We need to improve so it does not happen again.

“That’s the only way for me, my players and my staff to use this game right now.

“Everyone around Aberdeen football club wanted a different situation from the semi-final but now it is not there.

“Now we focus on the Dundee game.

“We have to keep trying to get better.

“The only way to do that is taking it week by week, training session by training session and game by game.”

 

 

