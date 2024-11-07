Boss Jimmy Thelin demands Aberdeen play with ‘heads high’ in bid to top Premiership table

Boss Jimmy Thelin has demanded Aberdeen keep their “heads high” as they bid to move clear at the top of the Premiership.

A 16-game unbeaten run under Thelin came to a grinding halt with a crushing 6-0 loss to Celtic at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Thelin accepts that heavy defeat at the national stadium was a setback.

However, he has called on the Dons not to “hide” as they bid to immediately bounce back in their next game at a sold-out Pittodrie against Dundee on Saturday.

Aberdeen will move three points clear a the top of the Premiership table should they win against the Dens Park club.

The Reds may only top the table for less than 24 hours as current league leaders Celtic are not in action until Sunday.

Thelin said: “It is important that we don’t hide and we keep our heads high.

“That we move on together and keep that strong belief.

“Of course the semi-final was a setback but from setbacks you have to learn what can be improved.

“After a setback the most important thing is how you move on.

“We must take aspects from the semi to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“For me it is more important how we act this week and for the next game against Dundee.

“We have to look at how we can better and prepare for the Dundee game.”

Dante Polvara returns to training

Aberdeen are hopeful Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet will return from injury to face Dundee.

Nisbet has missed the previous three games with a calf problem.

He was given a late fitness test ahead of the semi-final but failed to make the squad.

On a season-long loan from English Championship side Millwall, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven appearances for the Dons.

Midfielder Dante Polvara has returned to training having been ruled out since pre-season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Attacker Pape Gueye is sidelined until the start of the new year with a quad muscle tear suffered during training.

‘I have experienced situations like this before’

Away from the disappointment of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss Thelin and the Dons are flying high in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have taken 28 points from a possible 30 in the league this season, with nine wins and a draw.

Last season it took until the 30th Premiership match, in March, for Aberdeen to reach the 28 point mark.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in 19 Premiership games spread across the tail end of last season and into this term.

Under then interim boss Peter Leven the Dons finished the 2023-24 campaign with a nine game undefeated Premiership run.

When arriving at Pittodrie from Swedish club Elfsborg in the summer Thelin ramped up that Premiership form.

He admits the heavy defeat to Celtic was a shock after Aberdeen’s scintillating from prior to the Hampden semi-final.

However the 46-year-old is determined to deliver a rapid comeback against Dundee to fire the Reds clear at the top of the table.

Thelin said: “I have been in football a long time and have experienced situations like this before.

“It doesn’t happen usually but it can happen.

“Celtic were on top and the skill and their timing was there.

“They used their opportunities when they got them.

“We need to improve so it does not happen again.

“That’s the only way for me, my players and my staff to use this game right now.

“Everyone around Aberdeen football club wanted a different situation from the semi-final but now it is not there.

“Now we focus on the Dundee game.

“We have to keep trying to get better.

“The only way to do that is taking it week by week, training session by training session and game by game.”