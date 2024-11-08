Highland tourist tax one step closer as Skye residents say cash should be spent locally

A proposed tourist tax that could raise £10million for the Highlands is one step closer.

Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee will outline how the scheme will operate on Thursday November 14.

A three-month consultation will start on November 15 if the committee approves.

Committee Chair, Cllr Ken Gowans said: “Tourism is one of our most important sectors and the levy could form an essential part of how we sustain, support and develop the services and infrastructure which the sector relies on.

“We have been engaging with stakeholders and I would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who have taken part to date for their input and help to get us to this stage.

“If approved, the intention is for the 12-week public consultation period to commence on November 15 and close on February 7.”

Skye locals say Highland tourist tax should include motorhomes and campervans

MSPs approved a plan in May to introduce a visitor levy that allows Scottish councils to add a percentage charge to overnight accommodation.

However, this doesn’t include campervans and motorhomes – often cited as a major problem for locals on Skye.

99% of businesses on the island want all revenue raised on the island to be spent locally.

According to a September survey by SkyeConnect, 88% said campervans and motorhomes not staying in commercial campsites should be charged, potentially using technology such as number-plate recognition or other means.

45% called for day visitors to be charged, 61% wanted the levy applied to cruise ship passengers, 66% wanted the levy applied to tour groups and 46% wanted wild campers to be charged.

It’s not known what the proposed percentage charge could be in the Highlands, but Edinburgh City Council plans to charge 5% of the accommodation cost, capped at seven consecutive nights.

It also proposes that 10% of revenue be ring-fenced for destination management.