Highland tourist tax one step closer as Skye residents say cash should be spent locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland tourist tax one step closer as Skye residents say cash should be spent locally

Motorhomes and campervans should be subject to the same levy as those staying in hotels, say residents.

By Mike Merritt
99% of businesses wanted to see the money raised on the island invested locally. Image: Catriona Talbot.
99% of businesses wanted to see the money raised on the island invested locally. Image: Catriona Talbot.

A proposed tourist tax that could raise £10million for the Highlands is one step closer.

Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee will outline how the scheme will operate on Thursday November 14.

A three-month consultation will start on November 15 if the committee approves.

The tourist tax could be a welcome boost for Skye. Image: Sandy McCook.

Committee Chair, Cllr Ken Gowans said: “Tourism is one of our most important sectors and the levy could form an essential part of how we sustain, support and develop the services and infrastructure which the sector relies on.

“We have been engaging with stakeholders and I would like to thank all the individuals and businesses who have taken part to date for their input and help to get us to this stage.

“If approved, the intention is for the 12-week public consultation period to commence on November 15 and close on February 7.”

Skye locals say Highland tourist tax should include motorhomes and campervans

MSPs approved a plan in May to introduce a visitor levy that allows Scottish councils to add a percentage charge to overnight accommodation.

However, this doesn’t include campervans and motorhomes – often cited as a major problem for locals on Skye.

99% of businesses on the island want all revenue raised on the island to be spent locally.

According to a September survey by SkyeConnect, 88% said campervans and motorhomes not staying in commercial campsites should be charged, potentially using technology such as number-plate recognition or other means.

45% called for day visitors to be charged, 61% wanted the levy applied to cruise ship passengers, 66% wanted the levy applied to tour groups and 46% wanted wild campers to be charged.

It’s not known what the proposed percentage charge could be in the Highlands, but Edinburgh City Council plans to charge 5% of the accommodation cost, capped at seven consecutive nights.

It also proposes that 10% of revenue be ring-fenced for destination management.

Conversation