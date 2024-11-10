Person pushed in front of moving car in Dingwall

An investigation has been launched after a person was pushed in front of a moving car in Dingwall.

Police say the person was shoved on to Tulloch Avenue, also known as Kinnairdie Brae, in front of an oncoming car on Saturday evening.

The victim was unharmed but police are keen to speak to witnesses, including the driver.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police in Dingwall are investigating an incident which happened on Saturday November 9.

“Around 6.30pm person was pushed onto the roadway of Tulloch Avenue, Dingwall, known locally as Kinnairdie Brae, in front of an oncoming car.

“Fortunately, the individual was not injured.”

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly the driver of the vehicle involved.”

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2994 of 9 November.”