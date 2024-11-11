Motorcyclist clocked speeding at 124mph on Isle of Lewis

A 46-year-old man has been reported for dangerous driving after he was caught speeding at 124mph on the Isle of Lewis.

Road policing officers stopped the motorcyclist in the South Lochs area on the A859 near Arivruaich while conducting safety patrols across several island roads.

The A859 is the main route connecting Stornoway on Lewis with Leverburgh on Harris.

The patrol was part of Police Scotland’s ‘Get Ready for Winter’ campaign. During the operation, officers also arrested an individual for drug driving and another for drug possession and supply.

Additional offences included violations related to insurance, MOT, driving licence, and “construction and use” regulations.

Police say they will continue to carry out patrols across the Western Isles, urging motorists to avoid making “reckless decisions” on the roads.

Warning of more patrols in the Western Isles

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “These patrols and detections demonstrate our commitment to road safety across the Highlands and Islands.

“It’s disappointing to see there are some road users who continue to make poor choices, take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“This type of driver behaviour substantially increases the risk of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be long-lasting so I’m urging road users to think very carefully about the choices they make.

“We have road safety patrols plans in place for the coming months and will continue to take robust enforcement action against those who fail to comply with road traffic legislation.”

