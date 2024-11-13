Oban Winter Festival 2024: Everything you need to know

The countdown is on to the launch of this year’s Oban’s winter festival.

It runs from Friday, November 15 until Sunday 24 – and with so much on offer, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know.

The festival was established in 2011 with just a handful of events. Fast-forward more than a decade and there are more than 100 things to see and do.

This year’s theme is ‘oceans and seas’ and activities include a night snorkelling sauna, knitting Scandi baubles and an ‘adults only’ screening of Disney film Frozen.

For four-legged friends, there is a ‘Dachshund Dash’ and for both adults and kids a “Haggis Hurling” competition.

Where can I park?

With parking officers working in the town centre, anyone parking without a ticket may be in line for a £100 fine.

But with free parking and a 30-minute grace period for anyone who has forgotten their loose change or card details, there is no need to get caught out.

In the past, off-street council parking has been free, but Argyll and Bute Council are yet to confirm if this will be the case in 2024.

The cost of pay and display on-street parking in Oban is £1.50 for two hours.

While overnight parking is allowed, parking before 6pm is charged seven days a week.

However, as long as you enter your car registration number, there is free parking in some locations for motorists.

For example in Longsdale Road Car Park and Lochavullin Car Park, the first two hours are free.

The first 30 minutes are free at the following locations: Argyll Square, Queens Park Place, William Street, Corran Esplanade and George Street.

At the Rockfield Centre, on Stevenson Street, the charge for parking is 24 hours a day. It costs £2.00 for two hours, £3.50 for four hours, £6 for ten hours and £12 for 24 hours.

Parking is free for the late-night shopping event on November 21, and locals can grab a bargain in some shops with money off, goodie bags and tasting events.

Where can I get tickets for events?

Eventbrite has details and tickets for both free and paid events taking place during the Winter Festival.

In some cases, you can just turn up to an event, but it is best to check in advance.

Where do I get tickets to the Winter Woods?

Every year, there is a family-friendly, self-led, walk-through trail at Glencruitten Woods.

This winter, community groups, businesses, schools and nurseries have created an array of unique installations based on the ‘oceans and seas’ theme, made from upcycled/recycled materials.

Entry is strictly by minibus from Shore Street in Oban, outside the Premier Inn.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk are £8.50 for adults and children are charged at £4.

Where will I find the latest information about events?

For information on all events, you can visit the Oban Winter Festival programme, the festival’s Facebook page, the Rockfield Centre website.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.