Hilton residents living in fear as pack of ‘danger’ dogs roam streets

Parents have been keeping children off school and the local football team has stopped training outdoors.

By Michelle Henderson
Two of the dogs that have been seen roaming the streets in Hilton. Image: Supplied by Nicole Ramage.
Residents of an Easter Ross community are too scared to leave their homes as three “dangerous” dogs roam the streets.

Concerns have been growing in the village of Hilton, located nine miles southeast of Tain.

Nearby residents claim they are scared of being attacked on their own doorsteps as three dogs are often seen intimidating villagers.

Hilton children kept off school in fear of dogs

The problem is so bad some parents have refused to send their children to school while others have requested they be kept inside for fear they are attacked.

It is understood Hilton of Cadboll Primary put out an alert to parents through an app saying they had taken measures to protect pupils.

The school has stopped letting children use parts of the playground and break times are now being held in a fenced-off area of the grounds.

Local football training has also been called off to ensure the players’ safety as groups are told to remain indoors.

And the situation is forcing the village youth club held at the Scout hut to hold all activities inside.

Parents are scared to send their children to school. Image: Google.

Warning on dogs roaming around Hilton

Balintore and Hilton Community Council issued warnings as the dogs broke free, charging along residential streets and roaming gardens.

Resident David Skinner spoke about the level of terror in his hometown.

He said: “I haven’t seen the dogs myself but they were up at my sister’s in the garden. They were growling at my sister’s neighbour.

“It’s unbelievable what’s happening. People can’t go out, the bairns can’t go out and a lot of them are not going to school.

“My friend is blind and is scared to walk the roads.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of women, who’ve got grandchildren, and they’re scared to walk the streets.

“It is shocking what is happening here. I’m raging about it.”

The school put out an alert to parents saying they have changed break time rules because of the dogs. Image: Google.

Residents want reassurance over ‘dangerous’ dogs

Councillor Laura Dundas says the community has been “living in fear” awaiting reassurance.

She said: “Our Seaboard Community has been living in fear to go out over the door for over a week now.

“Parents have kept their children from attending school and other parents requesting that their children are kept indoors at break times.

“This has put immense pressure on our head teacher of Hilton Primary and the resources available to him to keep the children safe.

Local football training has been cancelled and youth club has put restrictions in place that children remain indoors.”

“All the community want is reassurance they are safe,  and at the moment they have not had this. What’s happening,  I think is beggars belief.”

Action called to end ‘terror’

Fellow councillor Derek Louden wants to get the matter “resolved” so the community can go about their daily lives.

He said: “This is a difficult time for the community.

“I’ve been in touch with both the Sheriff Court staff and the Procurator Fiscal’s office several times this week.”

Owners told to keep dogs on leads

It is understood Highland Council officers have served the owners with Dog Control Notices (DCNs).

The notice demands the dogs be kept on a lead while being walked.

The local authority is working closely with Police Scotland to resolve the situation.

Chief Inspector Calum Smith added: “We are aware of ongoing concerns in the community regarding these dogs.

“Officers are liaising with a range of partners to address and resolve the situation.”

Conversation