Traitors Harry and Paul return to Highlands for Antiques Road Trip

The duo visited antique stores across the region in the latest episode of the BBC show.

By Ellie Milne
Roo Irvine, Paul Gorton, Harry Clark and Natasha Raskin Sharp
Paul Gorton and Harry Clark, from The Traitors, teamed up with experts Roo Irvine and Natasha Raskin Sharp in the latest episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. Image: @harryclarky/Instagram.

Two of the most memorable stars from this year’s series of The Traitors have returned to the Highlands for another BBC show.

Harry Clark and Paul Gorton visited a number of antique stores across the region in search of bargains and treasures in the latest episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The pair were in competition once again as they hit the road with experts Roo Irvine and Natasha Raskin Sharp.

Each team has a budget of £400 to be spent across each stop before they head to auction to try and make a profit.

William Powrie inside Objet d'Art
William Powrie, who runs antique shop Objet d’Art in Dingwall, is in the latest episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Their Highland adventure started in Dingwall where they browsed all on offer at Objet d’Art Antiques owned by former banker, William Powrie.

At the first stop, Paul and Ross struck a £240 deal for a mourning brooch – featuring human hair – and a nine-carat gold watch.

Harry, who won £95,000 on series two of The Traitors, and Natasha also haggled with William to secure a set of First World War field binoculars and a trio of silver spoons for £140.

Harry v Paul: Who makes a profit on Antiques Road Trip in the Highlands

The TV personalities spotted Highland cows as they travelled through the Scottish countryside in a red Morgan.

The following stops included Fearn Antiques in Hill of Fearn and Gardiner and Gardiner Antiques in Cromarty, described as a “feast for the eyes”.

Paul, remembered for adopting a pantomime villain persona on The Traitors, comes across a 120-year photo of Ardross Castle where the hit TV show is filmed.

He even resorts to signing the £10 photo in the hopes of bumping up its price at the auction.

MacMuddles Antiques
MacMuddles Antiques in Cawdor features in the latest episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Meanwhile, Harry donned a kilt and purchased a 1930s Art Deco travel alarm clock at MacMuddles Antiques in Cawdor.

Half way through the hour-long episode, the Traitors stars pay a visit to Achnagairn Castle in Kirkhill to learn all about the traditional Scottish breakfast.

The teams eventually departed the Highlands to head to auction in Nottingham where Paul and Ross managed to secure the biggest profit – despite only making £1 from the signed photo.

The latest episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

