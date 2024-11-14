Large fire breaks out in Stromness as smoke billows across harbour

Firefighters are battling a large fire at Stromness in Orkney.

Three appliances were sent to tackle the blaze, believed to be a shed on Dundas Street, at around 6pm this evening

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the incident “remains ongoing”.

No injuries have been reported.

Photos shared by BBC Radio Orkney show the extent of the fire, with flames billowing across the harbour.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

