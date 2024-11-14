Highlands & Islands Large fire breaks out in Stromness as smoke billows across harbour Three appliances are currently on the scene. By Ena Saracevic November 14 2024, 7:20 pm November 14 2024, 7:20 pm Share Large fire breaks out in Stromness as smoke billows across harbour Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6629222/fire-stromness-orkney/ Copy Link 0 comment The fire service remains on the scene. Image: BBC Radio Orkney. Firefighters are battling a large fire at Stromness in Orkney. Three appliances were sent to tackle the blaze, believed to be a shed on Dundas Street, at around 6pm this evening The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the incident “remains ongoing”. No injuries have been reported. Photos shared by BBC Radio Orkney show the extent of the fire, with flames billowing across the harbour. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
Conversation