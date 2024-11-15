US couple get engaged at Rogue Invitational in Aberdeen – and plan to return to north-east for wedding

A couple who got engaged at P&J Live in Aberdeen during Rogue Invitational hope to return to the north-east for their wedding.

Jesse Cox spent several months planning the perfect way to ask his partner, Alex Mace, to marry him ahead of their first trip to Scotland.

On Sunday, the pair, from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, sat in the crowd to watch their friend Emily Rolfe compete at the annual Strongman and CrossFit competition.

Alex was completely unaware that Emily and her husband Kyle had been helping Jesse pull together his proposal plan for that day.

“The three of us were planning for three months and it was all ready to go,” Jesse told The Press and Journal.

“I knew Alex would never suspect anything.”

Between competitions, Jesse and Alex were called out to the competition floor to play a “Mr and Mrs” game which their friends had successfully set up in advance.

“The questions had all been set. I was waiting to hear the code words – ‘Who is better at lunges?'” Jesse, a CrossFit gym owner, said.

“I had a whole plan of what to say but could not remember anything in the moment.”

‘Perfect’ proposal at Rogue Invitational in Aberdeen

Alex got a “huge surprise” when Jesse got down on one knee.

The audience at P&J Live went “crazy”.

“I had no idea what was coming,” she said. “We were in front of a huge crowd and those online watching from around the world.

“They started applauding before I turned around. I could not have asked for a better proposal.”

The newly engaged couple headed into the city centre to celebrate their engagement over some sweet treats at Heavenly Desserts.

“This would never have happened without Kyle and Emily,” Jesse added. “I am very lucky and honoured that they helped make everything possible.”

Jesse and Alex have been together for five and half years.

The couple have already started discussing plans for their wedding next year.

They hope to return to the north-east and hold the ceremony at Maryculter House Hotel where they stayed during their recent visit.

“I love it here,” Alex added. “It’s stunning”.