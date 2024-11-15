US couple get engaged at Rogue Invitational in Aberdeen – and plan to return to north-east for wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

US couple get engaged at Rogue Invitational in Aberdeen – and plan to return to north-east for wedding

Jesse Cox popped the question to Alex Mace at P&J Live at the weekend.

Jesse Cox and Alex Mace
Jesse and Alex plan to return to the north-east for their wedding next year. Image: Supplied.
By Ellie Milne

A couple who got engaged at P&J Live in Aberdeen during Rogue Invitational hope to return to the north-east for their wedding.

Jesse Cox spent several months planning the perfect way to ask his partner, Alex Mace, to marry him ahead of their first trip to Scotland.

On Sunday, the pair, from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, sat in the crowd to watch their friend Emily Rolfe compete at the annual Strongman and CrossFit competition.

Alex was completely unaware that Emily and her husband Kyle had been helping Jesse pull together his proposal plan for that day.

“The three of us were planning for three months and it was all ready to go,” Jesse told The Press and Journal.

“I knew Alex would never suspect anything.”

Between competitions, Jesse and Alex were called out to the competition floor to play a “Mr and Mrs” game which their friends had successfully set up in advance.

“The questions had all been set. I was waiting to hear the code words – ‘Who is better at lunges?'” Jesse, a CrossFit gym owner, said.

“I had a whole plan of what to say but could not remember anything in the moment.”

‘Perfect’ proposal at Rogue Invitational in Aberdeen

Alex got a “huge surprise” when Jesse got down on one knee.

The audience at P&J Live went “crazy”.

“I had no idea what was coming,” she said. “We were in front of a huge crowd and those online watching from around the world.

“They started applauding before I turned around. I could not have asked for a better proposal.”

Alex Mace and Jesse Cox at Maryculter House Hotel
Alex and Jesse at Maryculter House Hotel. Image: Supplied.

The newly engaged couple headed into the city centre to celebrate their engagement over some sweet treats at Heavenly Desserts.

“This would never have happened without Kyle and Emily,” Jesse added. “I am very lucky and honoured that they helped make everything possible.”

Jesse and Alex have been together for five and half years.

The couple have already started discussing plans for their wedding next year.

They hope to return to the north-east and hold the ceremony at Maryculter House Hotel where they stayed during their recent visit.

“I love it here,” Alex added. “It’s stunning”.

