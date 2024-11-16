Highland League results: Inverurie Locos prevail against Wick Academy

Inverurie Locos beat Wick Academy 2-1 to record their first win in the Breedon Highland League since October 12.

This absorbing encounter at Harmsworth Park was a classic game of two halves.

Playing with a stiff wind behind them in the first period the Railwaymen dominated the first half and were two goals up through Cole Anderson and Mark Souter.

But a spirited second half showing from the Scorries saw them pull a goal back through Gary Pullen, however, they were unable to find an equaliser.

The win means Inverurie move level on points with third-placed Banks o’ Dee, although the Aberdeen side are ahead on goal difference. Meanwhile, Wick drop to 15th.

Early opener

The visitors made the dream start by taking the lead in the fifth minute.

Blair Smith did well on the right and his cross into the box picked out the unmarked Anderson who side-footed into the net from close range.

After taking the lead Inverurie continued to control the majority of the first half play. Wick goalkeeper James More made a good save from a Brendan Hamilton free-kick and then Anderson curled a shot against the right post from the left side of the box.

But in the 28th minute Locos doubled their lead. They played a short corner to Anderson on the right and his delivery was powerfully headed into the net by the unmarked Souter.

The closest the Scorries came in the first period was seconds before the half-time whistle.

A Kyle Henderson free-kick from the right edge of the penalty area looked to be heading into the far corner, but the ball hit team-mate Robert McLean and bounced away from goal.

Second period

Although Inverurie had been on top in the first 45 minutes with the conditions in their favour after the interval it felt like the game was very much in the balance if Wick could get the next goal.

In the early part of the second half it didn’t look particularly likely and Locos could, and perhaps should, have netted a third in the 61st minute.

Aidan Wilson broke in behind on the right, but with only More to beat, dragged his shot across the face of goal and wide.

Two minutes later Wick punished that miss by pulling a goal back. David Allan showed his class to wriggle out of a challenge on the right and send a low cross into the box which Pullen slotted into the bottom left corner.

The Scorries got a major lift from that with Henderson and Richard Macadie forcing goalkeeper Amann into saves and Henderson also headed over from Ryan Campbell’s cross.

As time ticked down Academy tried to crank up the pressure, but Inverurie were still a threat with More making good saves to repel Hamilton and Wilson 10 minutes from time.

Wick’s last chance was a shot from Marc MacGregor that drifted wide.

Other Highland League results

Turriff United triumphed 4-0 against Strathspey Thistle to earn their first win in the league since August 17. Reece McKeown bagged a brace with Owen Kinsella and recent signing Mackenzie Taylor also on target.

Formartine United leapfrog Clachnacuddin into fifth after a 1-0 win at North Lodge Park courtesy of Marc Lawrence’s counter.

Keith ran out impressive 3-1 winners against champions Buckie Thistle at Kynoch Park. Brody Alberts got a double and Ryan Park netted the other for the Maroons. An own goal gave the Jags a consolation.

Leaders Brechin City won 3-1 against Lossiemouth at Grant Park thanks to goals from Ewan Loudon, Brad McKay and Fraser MacLeod. Ross Archibald scored late on for the Coasters.

Deveronvale came from behind to win 2-1 against Nairn County in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Fraser Dingwall gave the visitors the lead, but Harry Noble’s penalty restored parity just before half-time and Olek Dlugosz netted the winner for the Banffers in the 78th minute.

Brora Rangers made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions by defeating Rothes 7-0 in a 2pm kick-off at Mackessack Park. Michael Finnis, Andrew Macleod and Tony Dingwall scored in the first half with Speysiders goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon also saving a penalty from Shane Sutherland.

After the break Max Ewan and Sutherland added to the total with debutant Connor Bunce bagging a brace, the first of which was a penalty.