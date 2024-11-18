Karen Aim: New Zealand killer of Orkney woman denied parole for fifth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Karen Aim: New Zealand killer of Orkney woman denied parole for fifth time

Authorities say Jahche Broughton is focusing on complaining about prison, rather than rehabilitation.

Karen Aim.
Karen Aim was backpacking in New Zealand when she was murdered in 2008.
By Chris Cromar

The man who murdered Orkney backpacker Karen Aim in New Zealand has been denied parole for the fifth time.

Jahche Broughton was only 14-years-old when he brutally attacked the 26-year-old, striking her with a baseball bat as she walked home from a night out with friends in Taupo in January 2008.

Miss Aim had been attending a party and was on her way back to her accommodation when she crossed paths with Broughton, who had been vandalising windows at a nearby school with a bat.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2009.

Jahche Broughton.
Jahche Broughton was sentenced to life in prison in 2009. Image: Alan Gibson.

Broughton’s sentence included a minimum non-parole period of 12-and-a-half years.

In August 2020, Broughton appeared before the New Zealand Parole Board, seeking early release.

However, his request was denied after a psychological assessment conducted earlier that year concluded that he “posed a very high risk of violent reoffending”.

Several days before Broughton murdered Miss Aim, he attacked another woman, Zara Schofield, so badly with a rock that she needed 30 staples and extra stitches to her head.

Broughton claims Karen Aim’s murder was ‘an accident’

It was not until his third appearance before the country’s parole board in 2023 that he gave some insight into why he murdered the Scottish backpacker.

The parole board’s report said: “He described some of the background and reasons for the attacks as a lack of understanding of who he was, being brought up with no boundaries and the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

“He said he thought at the time of the violence, that violence with regard to both of these women was, in his words, ‘normal’ and that the offending was ‘an accident’.”

Karen Aim.
Miss Aim was only 26 when she was murdered. Image: New Zealand Police/PA Wire.

New Zealand Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young added: “In addition, he continues to maintain that there was no sexual aspect to the murder despite what seems to be clear evidence.”

Karen Aim’s killer ‘complaining about his circumstances in prison’

Last month, it’s understood Broughton appeared before the board for a fifth time.

A report has revealed how his latest request for an early release was rejected as there is still serious concerns regarding his progress “or lack of it”.

It states: “He has spent quite some time complaining about his circumstances in prison.

“Our concern is more that he is focusing on what he considers unfair treatment by corrections issues rather than his rehabilitation.”

Broughton will next see the board in October 2025. The board said: “We hope by then that Mr Broughton has thought about the discussion we had with him today regarding his focus on how unfairly he and his whanau (family) are being treated.”

The Aim family, from left Brian, Peggy and brother Allan holding a photograph of Karen.
Karen’s now deceased father, Brian, spoke out about any potential release for Broughton in 2018.

In early 2018, Miss Aim’s father Brian – who passed away later that year – said he would campaign against any bid for freedom by Broughton.

He told the Press and Journal that he felt a “duty to try to keep him behind bars”.

Conversation