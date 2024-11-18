A9 restricted in both directions at Berriedale after crash

The A9 is currently restricted in both directions in the north-east of Caithness.

Paramedics were called to a collision at Berriedale around 12.25pm today, Monday, November 18.

Drivers have been warned to use caution on approach.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A9 at Berriedale is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic accident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been approached.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

