Opening date for Macduff Aldi revealed

Supermarket giant Aldi is set to open its doors in Macduff just in time for Christmas.

The new Aldi store will officially open on Thursday, December 5, at 8 am, bringing fresh shopping options to the town.

The store will be staffed by a team of 28, under the leadership of store manager Liza Cooper.

It will feature a “food to go” section at the front, along with all of Aldi’s popular offerings, including the premium “Specially Selected” range.

To mark the grand opening, Scottish bronze medalist Rowan McKellar will be on hand to cut the ribbon, officially launching the latest addition to the supermarket chain.

‘I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new Macduff store’

Manager Liza said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Macduff.

“It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Rowan McKellar join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Rowing star Rowan said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

She will also be handing out complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in line.

The new Aldi supermarket is also calling on local charities and food banks in Macduff to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com

The new store is located on Duff Street. It will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday, 9am to 8pm.

Job applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found online on the supermarket’s website.