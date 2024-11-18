Opening date for Macduff Aldi revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date for Macduff Aldi revealed

The first 30 customers will receive a freebie.

By Louise Glen
The new Macduff Aldi store is nearing completion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Supermarket giant Aldi is set to open its doors in Macduff just in time for Christmas.

The new Aldi store will officially open on Thursday, December 5, at 8 am, bringing fresh shopping options to the town.

The store will be staffed by a team of 28, under the leadership of store manager Liza Cooper.

It will feature a “food to go” section at the front, along with all of Aldi’s popular offerings, including the premium “Specially Selected” range.

To mark the grand opening, Scottish bronze medalist Rowan McKellar will be on hand to cut the ribbon, officially launching the latest addition to the supermarket chain.

‘I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new Macduff store’

Manager Liza said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Macduff.

“It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Rowan McKellar join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Rowing star Rowan said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new store under construction in Macduff. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She will also be handing out complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in line.

The new Aldi supermarket is also calling on local charities and food banks in Macduff to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com

The new store is located on Duff Street. It will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday, 9am to 8pm.

Job applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found online on the supermarket’s website.

 

 

Conversation