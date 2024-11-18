CONFIRMED: Dumbarton follow Caley Thistle into administration – dropping below ICT in League One standings

Caley Thistle’s League One rivals Dumbarton have now officially followed the Highlanders into administration – an SPFL points penalty catapulting Caley Jags above the Sons at the bottom of League One.

Inverness hit the bottom of the third-tier last month when the financially-embattled club called in crisis accountants BDO to take control at Caledonian Stadium, automatically resulting in a 15-point deduction and leaving them on minus-one point.

Scott Kellacher – who replaced Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle head coach when the administrators’ axe fell on the boss – has led ICT to back-to-back wins.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over start-of-the-day leaders Alloa Athletic narrowed their deficit at the foot of the division and increased hopes of survival from relegation this term.

ICT’s fight to avoid the drop for the second consecutive season has now received a huge unexpected boost as one of their fellow strugglers, Dumbarton – whose own weekend win had moved them into eighth spot above Annan Athletic – have been confirmed as also entering administration.

‘Non-receipt’ of land sale funds results in Dumbarton cash crisis

The Sons have appointed Ian Wright and Craig Morrison from business advisory firm Quantuma as joint-administrators.

Wright said Dumbarton were “left with no option other than to appoint administrators, following the non-receipt of significant funds that were owed to the club from the sale of development land in 2021.”

He added: “As administrators, we will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this transaction and other issues affecting the club, but will not be in a position to comment further at this time.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the club can complete its fixtures and we will be meeting with key stakeholders to ensure this can be achieved.

“We understand this will be a shock to fans, staff and the local community.

“The club employs 18 playing staff, six football staff and three club staff whose roles are secure whilst we work through the early stages of assessing the options available to the club.

“We would invite any interested parties (considering investing in/buying Dumbarton) to come forward.”

Ninth-placed Inverness

The administration move means the Sons, too, are dealt an automatic 15-point SPFL punishment to go from 15 points to zero – four points behind Caley Thistle and, crucially, below them into bottom position and the automatic relegation spot.

Inverness will be left in ninth place – a finishing position which comes with a berth in the play-offs, rather than immediate relegation to League Two.

Kellacher’s team will also know reaching eighth place before the close of the campaign – with Annan Athletic currently 10 points clear of Caley Thistle – would see Caley Jags retain their third-tier status.