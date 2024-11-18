CONFIRMED: Dumbarton follow Caley Thistle into administration – dropping below ICT in League One standings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

CONFIRMED: Dumbarton follow Caley Thistle into administration – dropping below ICT in League One standings

ICT's fight to avoid the drop has received a huge unexpected boost as rivals Dumbarton also enter administration.

By Ryan Cryle
Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle’s League One rivals Dumbarton have now officially followed the Highlanders into administration – an SPFL points penalty catapulting Caley Jags above the Sons at the bottom of League One.

Inverness hit the bottom of the third-tier last month when the financially-embattled club called in crisis accountants BDO to take control at Caledonian Stadium, automatically resulting in a 15-point deduction and leaving them on minus-one point.

Scott Kellacher – who replaced Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle head coach when the administrators’ axe fell on the boss – has led ICT to back-to-back wins.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over start-of-the-day leaders Alloa Athletic narrowed their deficit at the foot of the division and increased hopes of survival from relegation this term.

ICT’s fight to avoid the drop for the second consecutive season has now received a huge unexpected boost as one of their fellow strugglers, Dumbarton – whose own weekend win had moved them into eighth spot above Annan Athletic – have been confirmed as also entering administration.

‘Non-receipt’ of land sale funds results in Dumbarton cash crisis

The Sons have appointed Ian Wright and Craig Morrison from business advisory firm Quantuma as joint-administrators. 

Wright said Dumbarton were “left with no option other than to appoint administrators, following the non-receipt of significant funds that were owed to the club from the sale of development land in 2021.”

He added: “As administrators, we will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this transaction and other issues affecting the club, but will not be in a position to comment further at this time.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the club can complete its fixtures and we will be meeting with key stakeholders to ensure this can be achieved.

“We understand this will be a shock to fans, staff and the local community.

“The club employs 18 playing staff, six football staff and three club staff whose roles are secure whilst we work through the early stages of assessing the options available to the club.

“We would invite any interested parties (considering investing in/buying Dumbarton) to come forward.”

Ninth-placed Inverness

Caley Thistle celebrate following Jake Davidson’s goal against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.

The administration move means the Sons, too, are dealt an automatic 15-point SPFL punishment to go from 15 points to zero – four points behind Caley Thistle and, crucially, below them into bottom position and the automatic relegation spot.

Inverness will be left in ninth place – a finishing position which comes with a berth in the play-offs, rather than immediate relegation to League Two.

Kellacher’s team will also know reaching eighth place before the close of the campaign – with Annan Athletic currently 10 points clear of Caley Thistle –  would see Caley Jags retain their third-tier status.

