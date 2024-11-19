A86 restricted at Balgowan after two vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash has restricted the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road near Balgowan.

The accident – involving two vehicles – happened on the stretch of the A86 road between Kingussie and Laggan.

It happened at around 9.15am on Tuesday, November 19.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were sent to the scene.

The fire service deployed two appliances – one from Newtonmore and one from Kingussie – at around 9.30am.

A spokesperson confirmed two vehicles had been involved, but it is unknown if there are any injuries.

According to Traffic Scotland, the road was closed in both directions but is now restricted.

It comes as the north and north-east enters a cold spell with snow and ice blanketing much of the region causing travel disruption on roads.

