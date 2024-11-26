Why there’s ‘no better time’ to visit Glenfinnan as home of ‘Harry Potter bridge’ hailed as ‘more beautiful, tranquil and atmospheric’ in winter

For most of the year, Glenfinnan is packed with tourists.

Now, calm and serenity have returned to the Lochaber hamlet – partly due to plunging temperatures, but mostly because of the absence of the Hogwarts Express.

The Jacobite is out of action for the rest of 2024, with the ‘Harry Potter train‘ to resume its 84-mile trip from Fort William to Mallaig in April 2025.

Despite this, locals say there’s “no better time” to visit than in winter.

While the steam train is not pulling over the Glenfinnan Viaduct, other views used in the Harry Potter films can still be seen – and there is no jostling for a selfie.

Thanks to the off-season, visitors can also take their pick of parking spaces in the community car park and enjoy exclusive trips up the Glenfinnan Monument.

Emily Bryce, operations manager told The Press and Journal “there is no better time to visit,”

Linger with a winter visit to uncover Glenfinnan’s rich Jacobite heritage

She said: “While the famous Jacobite steam train may have finished for the season, this Highland gem remains, more beautiful, tranquil and atmospheric than ever.

“Wrap up warm for winter walks and savour the morning mists as they hug the mountains, crisp blue skies or moody clouds overhead, or the setting sun, framed perfectly at the far end of Loch Shiel.

“Experience one of the most exhilarating experiences the Highlands have to offer – climb Glenfinnan Monument and emerge on the parapet, 60ft up, rewarded with breath-taking views and an unrivalled sense of stepping back in time.

“A warm welcome awaits at our free visitor centre this winter too.”

Emily continued: “Come by train and you can cross Glenfinnan Viaduct on the wee ScotRail service – the view out the window is just as good, steam or diesel!”

The Glenfinnan House Hotel also has plenty on offer.

‘It’s a time when Glenfinnan really invites you to slow down’

Johnny Ormenisan took over the management of the hotel in March – so this is probably the first moment he has had to catch his breath.

He told The Press and Journal: “As autumn transitions into winter, Glenfinnan reveals a quieter magic that’s truly special.

“Without the crowds, the landscape’s natural beauty stands out even more, and visitors get a chance to immerse themselves in the area’s rich history and legends.

“The Glenfinnan Monument, framed by misty hills and winter light, takes on an even more dramatic presence, serving as a poignant reminder of the Jacobite Rising and Scotland’s enduring spirit.

“It’s a time when Glenfinnan really invites you to slow down, appreciate the heritage, and take in the stunning surroundings.”

