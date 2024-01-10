‘Hogwarts Express’ ticket price soars for 2024 after multi-million pound court ruling

Tickets for the ‘Hogwarts Express’ have soared just weeks after a judge ruled the operator will need to spend millions of pounds on upgrades.

The Jacobite steam locomotive runs on one of the most scenic rail lines in Scotland, taking passengers on an 84-mile round trip from Fort William to Mallaig over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

It’s the same route taken by the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter films – and now The Jacobite attracts hundreds of thousands of fans each year.

The Jacobite’s operator West Coast Railways (WCR) has published its rates for the 2024 season, which runs March to October.

Ticket increase on The Jacobite ‘Hogwarts Express’ route for 2024

It comes just a few weeks after it was revealed WCR had lost its court battle to be exempt from so-called slam door improvements.

The train operator said it would cost £7million to upgrade to a central locking system – a bill which would wipe out its profit for a decade.

A first class adult day return is £98 per person, and a standard ticket is £65. In 2023, it was £89 for a first class and £57 for a standard ticket.

A child return is £64 in first class and £36 in standard class. In 2023 it was £63 for a first class seat, and £33 for a standard.

Two people who would like to sit at a private table will pay £210 and anyone who would like to pay for the sole use of a compartment – like Harry Potter and his friends – have to fork out £398 for up to six people.

Fares are all returns, and are also subject to a minimum £3.75 booking fee.

James Shuttleworth, commercial manager for WCR, said: “‘The line on which The Jacobite runs has been described, quite rightly, as one of the Great Railway Journeys of the World and the steam train has now become an intrinsic part of Scottish tourism.

“Locally, it is a lynchpin of the economy, particularly for Mallaig, and that is something which we are extremely proud of.

“Indeed, when we first took over the service in 1995, I don’t think we could have predicted how popular it has now become.”

He added: “We believe in our services and see them as part of preserving the UK’s rich railway heritage, for generations to come.”

Glenfinnan Viaduct route a ‘must’ for Harry Potter fans

While cost-saving passengers could take a trip on the ScotRail service between Fort William and Mallaig for a fraction of the cost, previous guests have deemed a trip on The Jacobite “a must”.

If you were to take the same trip on the ScotRail service between Fort William and Mallaig the ticket would set you back £16.20, if you book in advance.

It is only £8.20 for a single journey, and £4.10 for a single child ticket.

Is The Jacobite the same as the Hogwarts Express?

The Jacobite steam locomotive runs on the same line as the Hogwarts Express, and some of the carriages were used for filming Harry Potter.

However the iconic red engine is part of the Warner Bros Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter in London.