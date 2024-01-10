‘Hogwarts Express’ ticket price soars for 2024 after multi-million pound court ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Hogwarts Express’ ticket price soars for 2024 after multi-million pound court ruling

Hundreds of thousands of Harry Potter fans travel on The Jacobite each year.

By Louise Glen
Follow in the footsteps o Harry Potter on the Hogwarts Express.
The Hogwarts Express appeared in several Harry Potter films. Image: Shutterstock.

Tickets for the ‘Hogwarts Express’ have soared just weeks after a judge ruled the operator will need to spend millions of pounds on upgrades.

The Jacobite steam locomotive runs on one of the most scenic rail lines in Scotland, taking passengers on an 84-mile round trip from Fort William to Mallaig over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

It’s the same route taken by the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter films – and now The Jacobite attracts hundreds of thousands of fans each year.

The Jacobite’s operator West Coast Railways (WCR) has published its rates for the 2024 season, which runs March to October.

Ticket increase on The Jacobite ‘Hogwarts Express’ route for 2024

It comes just a few weeks after it was revealed WCR had lost its court battle to be exempt from so-called slam door improvements.

The train operator said it would cost £7million to upgrade to a central locking system – a bill which would wipe out its profit for a decade.

A first class adult day return is £98 per person, and a standard ticket is £65. In 2023, it was £89 for a first class and £57 for a standard ticket.

A child return is £64 in first class and £36 in standard class. In 2023 it was £63 for a first class seat, and £33 for a standard.

Two people who would like to sit at a private table will pay £210 and anyone who would like to pay for the sole use of a compartment – like Harry Potter and his friends – have to fork out £398 for up to six people.

Fares are all returns, and are also subject to a minimum £3.75 booking fee.

Jacobite Steam Train has revealled its ticket prices for 2024.
Jacobite steam locomotive crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Allan Wright/Scottish Viewpoint/Shutterstock<span style="font-size: 16px">.</span>

James Shuttleworth, commercial manager for WCR, said: “‘The line on which The Jacobite runs has been described, quite rightly, as one of the Great Railway Journeys of the World and the steam train has now become an intrinsic part of Scottish tourism.

“Locally, it is a lynchpin of the economy, particularly for Mallaig, and that is something which we are extremely proud of.

“Indeed, when we first took over the service in 1995, I don’t think we could have predicted how popular it has now become.”

He added: “We believe in our services and see them as part of preserving the UK’s rich railway heritage, for generations to come.”

Glenfinnan Viaduct route a ‘must’ for Harry Potter fans

While cost-saving passengers could take a trip on the ScotRail service between Fort William and Mallaig for a fraction of the cost, previous guests have deemed a trip on The Jacobite “a must”.

If you were to take the same trip on the ScotRail service between Fort William and Mallaig the ticket would set you back £16.20, if you book in advance.

It is only £8.20 for a single journey, and £4.10 for a single child ticket.

Is The Jacobite the same as the Hogwarts Express?

The Jacobite steam locomotive runs on the same line as the Hogwarts Express, and some of the carriages were used for filming Harry Potter.

However the iconic red engine is part of the Warner Bros Studio Tour – The Making of Harry Potter in London.

