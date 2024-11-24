Weekend court roll – Teen killer locked up and a Grindr abduction

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Nairn man who left dog to die a horrible death is jailed

A Nairn man who allowed a dog to starve to death has been jailed for seven months after he failed to comply with a community-based disposal.

Brian Farmer, 25, was sentenced in September last year after he admitted causing the dog – a bull terrier known as Duke – unnecessary suffering by failing to provide it with access to food or water.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard told how a starving Duke had chewed anything he could find within the Church Street flat – including a sofa, its foam filling and tins of food – in a desperate search for sustenance.

It was stated that Highland Council had forced entry to the property on January 27 after it was abandoned by Farmer.

Man who pulled out axe during street argument ordered to carry out unpaid work

A man who was seen waving an axe around menacingly has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

George Milne, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted demanding to be driven to an address in the Torry area of the city, where he wanted to speak to a man.

However, things soon turned sour and an argument broke out between the pair, the court was told

When the other man threw something at Milne, he returned to his vehicle and produced a hatchet.

Elgin woman avoids jail after second drink-driving charge in two months

An Elgin woman has been given a six-year driving ban and placed under a curfew after being caught drink-driving twice in the space of two months.

Joan Stewart, 50, was first caught in August this year after she went to the shop to buy alcohol and then again last month after crashing into another car.

Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court after admitting a number of charges, which also included driving without insurance or a licence.

Fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court Stewart had gone to the Co-op in Lhanbryde on August 23 and was filmed getting out of her red Seat Ibiza by the shop’s CCTV at 4.30pm.

Teen killer of Elgin bus driver sentenced to four years behind bars

A drunk teenager whose “frenzied” assault on an Elgin bus driver sparked a fatal heart attack has been locked up for four years and four months.

The boy – who was 15 at the time – “rained blows” down on Stagecoach driver Keith Rollinson, 58, after being refused entry on his bus.

Mr Rollinson’s killer, now aged 16, appeared at the High Court in Inverness for sentence today having previously admitted the former RAF man’s culpable homicide.

The family of Mr Rollinson were in court to hear Lady Hood impose a headline sentence of six years and six months on the youth, which she was compelled to reduce by more than two years because of his early guilty plea and young age.

Man warned he could face prison after vile homophobic abuse

A man who directed a tirade of abuse towards police officers following his arrest has been warned he could face a prison sentence.

Corey Gibb appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted using offensive terms towards both male and female police constables.

The 28-year-old also directly referred to a female officer by using a homophobic slur before using another homophobic slur against a male officer.

In 2017, Gibb provoked a four-and-a-half-hour standoff with police by clambering onto an Aberdeen city centre roof.

Aberdeen man in court after £19,000 of cocaine found in city centre car park

A 28-year-old Aberdeen man has appeared in court after more than £19,000 of cocaine was found in a city centre car park.

Police said they were “acting on intelligence” when the seizure was made at around 8.15am on Friday in the Shiprow car park.

The Class A drugs had an estimated street value in excess of £19,000, Police Scotland said.

Andrew Morrice appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday facing a charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Bus driver assaulted by passengers in Buckie Stagecoach robbery

A Stagecoach bus driver was assaulted and robbed when he stopped at a bus stop in Buckie, a court has heard.

Dean Wells and Chloe Ross targeted the worker after he put on the brakes because someone was repeatedly sounding the buzzer.

Ross, 24, squirted blue liquid in her victim’s face and Wells, 32, took a £10 note from the cab drawer before grabbing the driver when he tried to stop him.

Wells appeared via video link from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and robbery and threatening or abusive behaviour, while Ross stood in the dock to plead guilty to a single charge of assault.

Boy, 16, in the dock after child allegedly attacked with knife in Elgin

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court after a child was allegedly stabbed in the centre of Elgin.

The teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is alleged to have assaulted the 15-year-old boy to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

The youth appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court today facing the assault charge along with two other allegations that he had a bladed weapon in a public place.

Police and ambulance were called to the town’s High Street, close to North Street, at around 7.20pm on Saturday, November 17.

Woman whose neglect of puppies and dogs cost SSPCA £20,000 banned from keeping animals

A woman who neglected puppies and dogs wept in the dock as she was banned from keeping animals for 10 years – and ordered to repay the SSPCA more than £20,000.

Marisha Whyte, 62, appeared for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after she admitted causing unnecessary suffering to two adult Border Collies and four puppies by starving them and failing to get them treatment for infections and infestations.

When the dogs were taken out of her care, it cost the animal charity £20,455 to have all the dogs treated for their numerous ailments.

Today, she was told by Sheriff Rhona Wark that she must foot the entire bill for that care, adding that Whyte had “simply failed these animals”.

Prisoner knocked out cellmate who was ‘talking quite a lot’

A prisoner knocked out his cellmate who had been “keeping him awake” and “talking quite a lot”.

Owen Grant punched his “erratic” cellmate causing a 6cm cut to his face, which needed 15 stitches to close.

When the man came round Grant, 42, apologised and made him a cup of coffee, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Grant appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault at HMP Inverness on January 10 of this year.

Ellon Tesco shopper permanently scarred after argument in aisle turns violent

A man who got into an altercation with another shopper after they both reached for the same item in Tesco has appeared in court on an assault charge.

Stephen Moore, 54, admitted getting into an argument with a fellow customer at the supermarket in Ellon, which escalated and resulted in him carrying out the violent assault.

Moore then shoved the man and punched him, causing his glasses to break and causing a laceration.

Moore’s solicitor told the court that his client now accepted that his behaviour was “highly inappropriate”.

Moray Grindr attacker took man hostage in flat and then throttled him

A man thought he would die as he was taken hostage in his own home and throttled and beaten by an attacker he met on the Grindr dating app.

Rothes man Dean Slessor, 31, locked the door to Conner Burdett’s second-floor flat and violently assaulted him.

Mr Burdett managed to send a desperate message to friends on his iPad as Slessor smoked a cigarette on the balcony.

When police arrived and said they were going to get a battering ram, Mr Burdett was able to escape and collapsed in shock on the landing after what he said was a four-hour ordeal.

Teenage paedophile kept his indecent images in a folder marked ‘hot stuff’

A teenager kept indecent images of toddlers in a folder on his phone marked ‘hot stuff’, a court has heard.

Blaine Towler, 19, was snared by police while sharing indecent videos of children with another paedophile using the social media application Kik.

When they inspected Towler’s devices, they found him in possession of dozens of disturbing photographs and videos of underage boys and girls.

Some of those were of the most serious category and featured children as young as one.

Man stole more than £11,000 of goods and cash in Nairn shop break-ins

A man stole more than £11,000 worth of goods and cash by breaking into shops on Nairn’s High Street.

Thomas Hannah targeted Semichem and The Phone Store, smashing glass panels in the doors to gain entry.

He made off with cash and goods – some of which were found at his home when it was searched by police.

Hannah, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit breaking into the shops and stealing from them.

