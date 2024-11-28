Founders of new Aviemore community project vow to ‘keep the cinema alive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Founders of new Aviemore community project vow to ‘keep the cinema alive’

Cairngorm Community Cinema held its first screening this week.

Founder Hannah Bailey and Grazina Scuckaite of Film Hub Scotland. Image: Rupert Shanks.
By Ross Hempseed

A new Aviemore Community Cinema aims to spark conversation and excitement among local cinema lovers;.

Hannah Bailey, a filmmaker, has teamed up with her husband, Rupert Shanks, to bring the Cairngorm Community Cinema (CCC) to life.

After months of planning, the 39-year-old – who has lived in the area for four years – is excited to launch a community-driven project that connects locals through film.

With support from Film Hub Scotland, they secured funding, and Spey Valley Cinema has generously offered its venue once a month to showcase important, thought-provoking movies for the community.

Dozens turned out for the opening night of the Cairngorm Community Cinema. Image: Rupert Shanks.

Launching this week with the film The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan, more than 140 people attended the opening event – a record turnout.

Hannah told The P&J the project came about during a networking event where she met Grazina Scuckaite of Film Hub Scotland.

They spoke about community cinemas in other places like Grantown-on-Spey and Kingussie, as well as the Screen Machine.

Hannah said: “We thought to ourselves ‘Why is there not a community cinema in Aviemore?’ Because that is something we would personally love and we know many other people in the community would benefit from.

“I like to take on a lot of creative projects, so this just felt natural and for the past year we have been working on the Cairngorm Community Cinema.”

Hannah speaks about her passion for film. Image: Rupert Shanks.

Hannah called it a “passion project” as she is a lover of cinema and wanted to bring independent films to her community.

She believes there is an “appetite” for more regular cultural events and activities as more creative people moving to the Cairngorms.

While they could have gone with big-budget action films, the team decided to bring more thought-provoking films that had ties with the community.

For example The Outrun is set in Orkney and explores themes of recovery and nature.

“Every film we show will have something very interesting to our community here,” she said.

Hannah has also been in contact with special guests who are eager to show their support for the cinema, including TV presenter Edith Bowman.

‘Some films deserve to be viewed on the big screen’

Hannah was unsure how the community cinema would be received but is “delighted” with the response, with people wanting something “fresh” in Aviemore.

Streaming services have hit the cinema industry hard, with people more inclined to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

However, she argues the “sociable” aspect of going to the cinema can still win over people.

A long line formed to get into the cinema to see The Outrun. Image: Rupert Shanks.

She said: “I love to stream films and series at home, but really you are only sharing that creative production with yourself, but what’s so special about cinema is you are sharing it with lots of people you don’t even know.

“Cinema will never truly die because you will come back to realising some films deserve to be viewed on the big screen.

“Even though you sit there in silence for two hours watching the film, in the end, there is always a conversation about your thoughts on the film.”

The Cairngorm Community Cinema will offer Q&A sessions before and after the film to maximise the “shared experience”.

The next viewing will be The Kneecap, on December 10.

