Highland Women’s Aid groups ‘could close’ as council plans single domestic abuse service for all genders

The groups say that "competitive tender" of domestic abuse services "does not work".

By Michelle Henderson
Silhouette of a woman looking out a window.
Representatives from Scottish Women's Aid fear the council's plan could "threaten the lives and wellbeing" of children, young people and women seeking support. Image: Shutterstock.

Highland Women’s Aid groups have slammed the council for its “ill-conceived” plans to “radically” change domestic abuse services in the region.

The local authority has proposed opening funding submissions to create a single provider to deliver support to people of all ages and all genders across the Highlands.

While consultations are ongoing, the proposal has sparked significant concern among local organisations.

Representatives from Scottish Women’s Aid fear the move could “threaten the lives and wellbeing” of children, young people and women seeking support, while putting established women’s groups at risk of being cut altogether.

Eilidh Ross, chairwoman of Inverness Women’s Aid, has called the plans “badly judged”.

She said: ‘The changes proposed by Highland Council will put at risk women, children and young people who are experiencing domestic abuse.

“We and our sister organisations across the Highland Council region provide experienced, specialist domestic abuse services and it is no exaggeration to say that in many cases that support changes and saves lives.

“That specialist support is in danger of being lost if the Highland Council proceed with their ill-conceived and badly judged plans.”

Women’s Aid groups ‘deeply concerned’ by Highland Council plans

In a joint statement sent to The Press and Journal from women’s aid groups in Inverness, Lochaber, Ross-shire and Skye, and Caithness and Sutherland – as well as the wider Scotland-wide group – they said that “competitive tender” of domestic abuse services for all genders “as a procurement model does not work for gender-based violence”.

The statement continued: “A clear majority of victims of domestic abuse are women, and the vast majority of perpetrators are men. Traumatised women, children and young people need safe spaces away from men.

“Extensive research has shown that their support needs are different.”

Women’s Aid groups are calling the plans “badly judged”. Image: Shutterstock 

Lorraine Revitt, manager of Lochaber Women’s Aid, said she’s “deeply concerned”.

She has doubts about how one provider could achieve a “sustainable and effective service” over such a vast area. She also fears the impact these plans would have on job security.

She added: “Whilst the women, children and young people are at the foremost of our minds this will also affect the ongoing job security employment of highly trained specialised staff who have years of experience in dealing with domestic abuse and have built up local knowledge and contacts which is crucial in providing a service to women, children and young people at a very distressing and traumatic time.

“We urge Highland Council to take these issues into consideration in their consultations.”

Highland Women’s Aid groups hope the council rethinks

Interim manager for Ross-shire and Skye Women’s Aid, Leanne Maxwell, fears centralising services would have a “detrimental impact” on communities.

She is urging the council to “re-think” adding: “We very much hope the council rethinks their desire to develop a one-off mega service. Support for male victims of domestic abuse should not be created through the disruption of lifeline services for women, children and young people.”

The groups added that they feel there has been little “consultation” about the plans this far.

Highland Council officials said the plan is designed to “maximise public value”.

In a statement, they said: “Several Highland Council contracts are currently under review including the provision of domestic abuse services. The Highland Council is a member of a shared procurement service which leads on commissioning across Highland, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

Purple and white sign showing the Highland council logo outside their headquarters in Inverness.
The council’s plans are currently under consultation. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“As part of this exercise, we are looking to maximise public value for our expenditure and have taken advice from our shared procurement service in relation the contracts we currently have with the four Woman’s Aid groups that operate in Highland.

“We recognise and acknowledge the concerns that have been raised by the Women’s Aid groups and will continue to take cognisance of their views and those of other stakeholders as we develop our model.

“No final decision has been taken on the future funding and service delivery model and the process of review outlined is very much in the ‘consultation’ stage.”

“We will continue to support the current funding model during this process.”

The development comes as figures show reports to police of instances of domestic violence have increased by 25% in the past year.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government show a jump from 1,845 reports under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act in the year up to September 2023 to 2,313 up to September of this year.

