From London to Oban – Chicken Cottage brings its flavour to the west coast

A new franchise is preparing to open in Oban.

The Chicken Cottage takeaway is still awaiting its gas and electric certificates – but with approval expected by next week, it won’t be long before the doors swing open.

Once ready, locals can enjoy a fresh take on takeaway dining, with the shop open from 11am to midnight on weekdays and later on weekends.

Chicken Cottage will be located next to Subway and just down the street from Aulay’s Bar on Aird’s Crescent.

For added convenience, customers can also order directly through the Chicken Cottage app, with deliveries arriving at doorsteps within the hour.

Owners Usman Rafique and Iqbal Mohammed say it will be a great new addition to the West Highland town.

Mr Rafique said: “We will offer southern fried and peri peri chicken. Nowhere else in Oban doing what we will be doing, so it is very exciting.

“Everything is ready to go, we have all our supplies and while we would still like one or two more staff members we will be open as soon as we can.

“Hopefully in the course of the next week.”

Oban’s Chicken Cottage getting ready to open

He added that they will be offering seasonal and special deals to customers, as well as lunchtime specials.

“We are also going to have a loyalty scheme for customers, so we hope that people will love what we do and come back for more,” he said.

Chicken Cottage has more than 50 outlets across the UK, and describes itself as a “halal brand”, meaning the meat has been slaughtered in a way adhering to the strict Shariah method.

The franchise has been expanding rapidly, opening its 67th UK store in Camden earlier this month.

What will be on offer at Chicken Cottage Oban?

On the fried menu: spiced fried chicken, BBQ wings, chicken bites, spicy wings, chicken strips and nuggets.

From the grill: chicken peri peri fillet burger, a half peri peri chicken, a peri peri wrap, peri peri wings and peri peri chicken and rice.

Although prices may vary in different locations, burgers cost £5.50, strips from £5.25, six pieces of fried chicken will cost around £11, and a whole peri peri chicken will set you back around £14.

As well as a chicken fillet burger, there is also a mountain burger with hash browns, a quarter pounder and chicken wraps.

And for those with a bigger appetite, there are boxes for sharing and side dishes including gravy, BBQ beans, mozzarella dippers and jalapeno bites.

