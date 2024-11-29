From London to Oban – Chicken Cottage brings its flavour to the west coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

From London to Oban – Chicken Cottage brings its flavour to the west coast

Another franchise just opened in Camden.

By Louise Glen
Chicken Cottage Oban Osman Rafique
Osman Rafique outside the soon-to-be-opened Chicken Cottage in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A new franchise is preparing to open in Oban.

The Chicken Cottage takeaway is still awaiting its gas and electric certificates – but with approval expected by next week, it won’t be long before the doors swing open.

Once ready, locals can enjoy a fresh take on takeaway dining, with the shop open from 11am to midnight on weekdays and later on weekends.

Chicken Cottage will be located next to Subway and just down the street from Aulay’s Bar on Aird’s Crescent.

For added convenience, customers can also order directly through the Chicken Cottage app, with deliveries arriving at doorsteps within the hour.

Owners Usman Rafique and Iqbal Mohammed say it will be a great new addition to the West Highland town.

Mr Rafique said: “We will offer southern fried and peri peri chicken. Nowhere else in Oban doing what we will be doing, so it is very exciting.

“Everything is ready to go, we have all our supplies and while we would still like one or two more staff members we will be open as soon as we can.

“Hopefully in the course of the next week.”

Oban’s Chicken Cottage getting ready to open

He added that they will be offering seasonal and special deals to customers, as well as lunchtime specials.

“We are also going to have a loyalty scheme for customers, so we hope that people will love what we do and come back for more,” he said.

Chicken Cottage has more than 50 outlets across the UK, and describes itself as a “halal brand”, meaning the meat has been slaughtered in a way adhering to the strict Shariah method.

The franchise has been expanding rapidly, opening its 67th UK store in Camden earlier this month.

Osman Rafique
Osman Rafique hopes to open next week. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

What will be on offer at Chicken Cottage Oban?

On the fried menu: spiced fried chicken, BBQ wings, chicken bites, spicy wings, chicken strips and nuggets.

From the grill: chicken peri peri fillet burger, a half peri peri chicken, a peri peri wrap, peri peri wings and peri peri chicken and rice.

Although prices may vary in different locations, burgers cost £5.50, strips from £5.25, six pieces of fried chicken will cost around £11, and a whole peri peri chicken will set you back around £14.

As well as a chicken fillet burger, there is also a mountain burger with hash browns, a quarter pounder and chicken wraps.

And for those with a bigger appetite, there are boxes for sharing and side dishes including gravy, BBQ beans, mozzarella dippers and jalapeno bites.

