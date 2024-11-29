New-look castle helps Inverness to be among top 50 must-see world destinations next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

New-look castle helps Inverness to be among top 50 must-see world destinations next year

The castle and city have had a mention in a leading international travel magazine.

By John Ross
Garry Marsden, the new head of Inverness Castle Experience, with Vicki Miller, CEO of VisitScotland at the castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The refurbished Inverness Castle is helping make the city one of the recommended 50 best places in the world to visit next year.

The influential publication Travel + Leisure released its choices this month. The Highland capital is listed with the likes of Hong Kong, Rome and Marrakesh.

Artist impression of Inverness Castle exhibition. Image: Inverness Castle Experience

The New York-based magazine has 4.8 million readers. Staff vetted nearly 120 contenders on the merits of ‘not only what’s new, but what feels like right now’.

And the £36million castle project, due to open next year, made the cut.

Egypt, Thailand, Inverness…

The list puts Inverness alongside Thailand, Lisbon and the Algarve, Luxor in Egypt and Budapest as destinations to seek out for ‘cultural immersion’.

An artist impression of floating stories design at Inverness Castle. Image: High Life Highland

Travel + Leisure says: “In the year ahead, the city will unveil its own impressive attraction in the form of the Inverness Castle Experience, a major restoration that will transform what was once the city’s prison and courts into a venue for history, music, storytelling, and regional cuisine, with gardens and panoramic views.”

Castle will be a ‘world class experience’

Vicki Miller, CEO of VisitScotland, and head of the Inverness Castle Experience Garry Marsden toured the site recently.

Ms Miller said: “The castle is going to be a truly world class immersive visitor experience like no other castle experience we have.

“We have many castles, but nothing like what is going to be created here.”

She said the fact Travel + Leisure has put Inverness in its Top 50 for next year showed there is a huge interest in the upcoming attraction.

“It’s fantastic. It highlights the Highlands offers a phenomenal experience and the castle will be a beacon at the heart of it.”

Garry Marsden takes up his new role at Inverness Castle in January. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The castle experience expects to attract around 500,000 visitors a year.

Ms Miller said a big part of the attraction will be encouraging tourists to stay longer and explore other parts of the region.

She added: “Tourism is our second growth sector in the Scottish economy and its great to see investment like this going into the visitor economy.

“It keeps Scotland on the map and the experience here will continue to ensure visitor spend in the Highlands is strong.”

‘A fantastic opportunity’ for Inverness and the Highlands

Mr Marsden is coming to Inverness from King Charles’s Sandringham estate and has previously worked at Balmoral.

He will eventually head up a team of around 90 at the castle.

Artist impression of an exhibition at the proposed Inverness Castle refurbishment. Image: High Life Highland

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to do something, not just for Inverness, it’s much bigger than that, but also for the Highlands.”

Mr Marsden said there is a crossover between his new job and his roles on the Royal estates.

“There are a number of big similarities.

“In my current role we have to be a facility for people locally, and want local people to be proud of it.

“But we are also an international tourist attraction and a brand that is internationally recognised.

Inverness Castle is being converted into a major tourist attraction. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

So does he have any influence in bringing Royalty to open the redeveloped castle? “I’ll put in a good word.”

Will Inverness Castle open soon?

Construction of the castle project is nearing completion.

The Journey Stone will form a new gateway symbol. Image Mather & Co

Designers Mather & Co has been involved in attractions including Downton Abbey: The Experience and the R&A World Golf Museum at St Andrews.

The fit-out is being carried out by Workhaus Projects. The company also worked on Harry Potter Wizarding World in New York and the V&A in Dundee.

New feature will be a symbolic gateway

Visitors to the new castle experience will be greeted by the Journey Stone, a symbolic gateway to the Highlands.

The feature, has received financial support from the Global Energy Group.

The Inverness Castle project is part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

It is supported by up to £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

