Chemical spill cancels Scotrail trains from Inverness

A chemical spill has caused ScotRail trains to be cancelled in and out of Inverness this morning.

Trains are impacted until 10am this morning, but people taking a journey later in the day are advised to check ahead.

Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness will be cancelled or revised.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Because of an earlier chemical spill at Inverness, services are subject to alteration and cancellation.

“No services can run to and from Inverness.”

Services between Inverness and Aberdeen, Inverurie, Dyce, Edinburgh and the Kyle of Lochalsh are among the services cancelled, or delayed.

