A9 near Dornoch partially blocked due to broken down HGV

The southbound carriageway of the A9 Thurso to Inverness road is partially blocked near Dornoch.

Traffic Scotland reports that a broken-down vehicle is blocking the road.

It is understood from AA Traffic News the vehicle is a HGV.

The incident happened near the junction with the A949 Dornoch junction.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said the incident was first reported at 6.44am.

They said: “The A9 heading southbound is partially blocked due to a broken down vehicle.

“Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching.”

AA Traffic News said: “A9 partially blocked due to stalled truck on A9 southbound at A949.

“Traffic is coping well.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.