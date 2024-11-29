Three arrested after armed police raid Elgin home

Three people have been arrested after armed police raided a home in Elgin.

A search warrant was carried out at a property on Kingsmills after 6.30pm on Thursday.

Armed officers were seen entering a property on the street, while several police cars were also in attendance.

Two men and a woman were arrested following the search.

A 27-year-old man was charged in connection with assault and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in connection with drug offences.

They have both been released while police inquiries continue.

Raid at Kingsmills property in Elgin

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Thursday, November 28, officers executed a search warrant at a premises at Kingsmills, Elgin.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault. They will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“A 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in connection with drug offences. They were released pending further inquiry.”