Moray Three arrested after armed police raid Elgin home A 27-year-old man was charged in connection with assault. By Ellie Milne November 29 2024, 10:08 am November 29 2024, 10:08 am Share Three arrested after armed police raid Elgin home Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6639755/kingsmills-elgin-police/ Copy Link Police in attendance at a premises on Kingsmills in Elgin in Thursday night. Image: Tyler Mcneill. Three people have been arrested after armed police raided a home in Elgin. A search warrant was carried out at a property on Kingsmills after 6.30pm on Thursday. Armed officers were seen entering a property on the street, while several police cars were also in attendance. Police were spotted in the Kingsmills area of Elgin. Image: Tyler Mcneill. Two men and a woman were arrested following the search. A 27-year-old man was charged in connection with assault and will be reported to the procurator fiscal. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in connection with drug offences. They have both been released while police inquiries continue. Raid at Kingsmills property in Elgin A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Thursday, November 28, officers executed a search warrant at a premises at Kingsmills, Elgin. “A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault. They will be reported to the procurator fiscal. “A 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in connection with drug offences. They were released pending further inquiry.”