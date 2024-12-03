Care round-up: Sewage issue plagues Invergordon care home while Fortrose home gets high marks

An Invergordon care home has sewage issues and a leaky conservatory, while Kirkwall school accommodation take swift action over “bullying”.

The Press and Journal has looked at this week’s raft of inspection reports issued by The Care Inspectorate.

These cover the Highlands, Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The organisation oversees the care industry, inspecting providers, including care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Inspectors grade services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here is a look at some stand-out reports from this week.

Kintyre House, Invergordon

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 2, Planned – 5

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 4, Setting – 3, Planned – 5

Inspection date: 1-6 September

In a care home with a capacity for up to 41 older adults, a particularly weak point of the service was the environment.

The report stated the service was working on repairing the leaking conservatory roof, which inspectors said had not been “effective”.

Management admitted to being forced to close off the area due to safety concerns.

Inspectors also noted a “sewage smell” in the resident’s ensuites, commenting, “During our inspection, the smell became apparent, and we found this to be malodorous”.

While maintenance was able to clear the drain blockage, staff said it was becoming more frequent.

Inspectors issued a requirement for the home to “regularly review and assess the environment”.

Positives included kind interactions between staff and residents and healthy meals. One person told inspectors: “The food is 100% great here, I really enjoy it”.

Woodview, Lhanbyrde

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – N/A, Staff – 4, Setting – N/A, Planned – N/A

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –5, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – N/A, Planned – N/A

Inspection date: 21-23 October

The service provides support for adults living in purpose-built individual accommodation outside of Lhanbryde, with a communal building where social activities took place.

Residents were “treated with dignity and compassion” and were able to improve their health while living in their own space.

The report stated: “One family member told us, ‘They are now eating vegetables and soups; they are much healthier since moving to Woodview’.

“People who had specific sensory needs and required consistency were supported by staff who were knowledgeable about their needs.”

Family members were happy to be included in decisions, with one family saying: “I am 100% involved, no decisions are made without consultation”.

Eilean Dubh, Fortrose

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 5, Planned – 5

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 5, Planned – 4

Inspection date: 22-24 September

A care home catering for up to 40 people in the Black Isle town of Fortrose has been praised by inspectors for its fun activities and unhurried mealtimes, which contributed to a warm and relaxed environment.

The report stated: “Staff felt more engaged and settled and spoke of how things were improving.

“People experienced warm, compassionate support from staff because they worked well together. Staff were motivated to do well in their roles.”

A keyworker system for each resident had also been introduced to allow residents to know their first point of contact for care and support.

Avoch Primary ELC, Black Isle

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 3, Staff – 4, Setting – 3, Planned – N/A

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –N/A, Leadership – 3, Staff – 3, Setting – 3, Planned – N/A

Inspection date: 29 August

A nursery within Avoch Primary School, which has a capacity for up to 78 children, inspectors found many strengths within the service.

Children experienced nurturing, warm, caring interactions and support from staff, which supported their wellbeing and care, and a feeling of being valued.

Inspectors praise the “cosy” feel of the playrooms and the free flow from inside to outdoors.

The report stated: “Children’s curiosity and creativity were supported by the provision of a variety of loose parts and open-ended, natural resources both indoors and outdoors.”

Although there were times when doors to toilets were left open, as soon as it was brought to management’s attention, the issue was resolved.

Papdale Halls of Residence, Kirkwall

New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – N/A, Staff – N/A, Setting – N/A, Planned – N/A

Previous ratings: Wellbeing –5, Leadership – N/A, Staff – 5, Setting – N/A, Planned – N/A

Inspection date: 22-24 September

Co-educational accommodation for pupils who attend Kirkwall Grammar

School with a capacity of 87 young people at one time.

The report stated: “The vast majority of young people told us that they felt safe and enjoyed living in Papdale Halls of Residence.

“A few young people and a small number of parents highlighted bullying behaviours and when we discussed this with managers, they took quick action to address these concerns.”

The team is working to increase wellbeing checks in pupils who are away from home and require reassurance.

Young people were also encouraged to participate in lots of decisions when it came to meals and activities.

Inspectors issued a requirement that “children are kept safe, the provider should make sure that arrangements are in place to maintain a safe environment”.

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Press and Journal’s care home tracker.