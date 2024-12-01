Skye lodge and cottage with stunning Cuillin views hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye lodge and cottage with stunning Cuillin views hits the market

The property is surrounded by stunning scenery.

By Ena Saracevic
The property is on the market for £380,000. Image: Galbraith.
A secluded home on the Isle of Skye with stunning countryside and sea views has hit the market.

Alavik Lodge and Cottage, in the Tokavaig area, was designed to take full advantage of the views over the neighbouring countryside to Loch Eishort and the Cuillin Mountain range.

After the two-bedroom and two-bathroom lodge was built in 1999, it was decided a timber cottage would be erected in 2005.

The home is also surrounded by an area of woodland designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The lodge and cottage are in a secluded area of Skye. Image: Galbraith.

A look inside…

Entering the lodge, you are met with a vestibule that leads directly into the well-equipped kitchen.

Going into the living room and dining space, the room provides stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

It comes with its own wood burning stove, perfect for chilly Highland winters.

The tall windows also flood the living space with natural lighting.

The living room. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen area. Image: Galbraith.

As well as the living space, the lodge comes with two bedrooms – including one that is ensuite.

There is also another bathroom in the home for convenience.

The adjoining cottage is connected to the lodge by a decked walkway.

The estate agent says that this cottage holds potential to generate an income, subject to licenses.

The cottage living room. Image: Galbraith.
The cottage’s bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

Being located on the Sleat peninsula, the property is within easy reach of the mainland.

The grounds are mainly laid to grass, sheltered by mature trees and shrubs and bounded by post and wire fencing.

There is gated access from the public road to a gravel parking area at the rear of the properties.

The cottage and lodge. Image: Galbraith.

At the front of the lodge is a generous decked terrace and a decked walkway links the lodge and cottage.

A timber shed is sited within the curtilage.

Alavik Lodge and Cottage is listed with Galbraith for an asking price of £380,000.

