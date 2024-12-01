Skye lodge and cottage with stunning Cuillin views hits the market

A secluded home on the Isle of Skye with stunning countryside and sea views has hit the market.

Alavik Lodge and Cottage, in the Tokavaig area, was designed to take full advantage of the views over the neighbouring countryside to Loch Eishort and the Cuillin Mountain range.

After the two-bedroom and two-bathroom lodge was built in 1999, it was decided a timber cottage would be erected in 2005.

The home is also surrounded by an area of woodland designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

A look inside…

Entering the lodge, you are met with a vestibule that leads directly into the well-equipped kitchen.

Going into the living room and dining space, the room provides stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

It comes with its own wood burning stove, perfect for chilly Highland winters.

The tall windows also flood the living space with natural lighting.

As well as the living space, the lodge comes with two bedrooms – including one that is ensuite.

There is also another bathroom in the home for convenience.

The adjoining cottage is connected to the lodge by a decked walkway.

The estate agent says that this cottage holds potential to generate an income, subject to licenses.

Being located on the Sleat peninsula, the property is within easy reach of the mainland.

The grounds are mainly laid to grass, sheltered by mature trees and shrubs and bounded by post and wire fencing.

There is gated access from the public road to a gravel parking area at the rear of the properties.

At the front of the lodge is a generous decked terrace and a decked walkway links the lodge and cottage.

A timber shed is sited within the curtilage.

Alavik Lodge and Cottage is listed with Galbraith for an asking price of £380,000.