Inside Oban’s vintage pop-up shop that’s ‘better than Vinted’

Customers can take home cash, plus pick up a bargain.

By Louise Glen
Jasmine Honeyman who is helping out at the Oban pop up shop.
Jasmine Honeyman is helping manage Oban's new pop-up shop. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A vintage pop-up shop in Oban is giving Vinted a run for its money.

The store, which doesn’t have an official name for now, is in the former Oban Bay Gifts and Souvenirs on George Street.

Customers can bag a bargain from luxury brands including Barbour, Phase Eight, Levi’s, Helly Hansen and Disney, and they can also make some cash in time for Christmas by selling their old clothes, bags shoes and toys.

Customers are grabbing bargains in a pop up shop in Oban
The Oban pop-up shop is pulling out all the stops to make you money this Christmas. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The idea is simple – people in the town with clothes they want to sell bring them into the shop.

The item is then accepted for sale, with some guidance on price, and they charge 20% of the total for selling the item.

Once the item is sold, the customer can collect their cash.

The pop-up is the brainchild of Linda MacGregor and Jasmine Honeyman and is open 11am to 3pm every day until Christmas.

‘Not easy to do Vinted in Oban’

Linda told The Press and Journal: “It started because I had so many good clothes from my children to sell.

“It is not easy to do Vinted in Oban because until very recently there was only one way to mail the items to people. So this is a great alternative.

“And in any case, there is always the added cost of postage on top of everything else with eBay or Vinted. This way people drop off their stuff and if we can, we sell it.

“It has been really busy and we have had some great bargains for people.”

Linda continued: “I just wanted to have a pop-up shop to let people get a little bit of cash for Christmas and for people buying to get a change of some nice clothes.

There is everything on sale in the Oban pop up shop
Demand for both selling and buying items in the shop has been high. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“Everyone wins this way!”

Jasmine said: “The shop has been really busy and people are getting real bargains.

“There are some amazing outfits and shoes in the shop, with prices that you will just not get anywhere else.

People are ‘getting real bargains’

“Lots of people have brand new things in their cupboard that they have lying there – so why shouldn’t they make a bit of cash on it?

“It is good for recycling and good for people as we head into Christmas.”

One customer added “This is better than Vinted, I get money back on what I sell, and I don’t need to go to all the hassle of putting it in the post and waiting for someone to get back to me.

“It is a great idea and I hope someone will keep it going.”

