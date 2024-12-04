Elgin-born actor Kevin McKidd says farm worker grandad was his childhood hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin-born actor Kevin McKidd says farm worker grandad was his childhood hero

The Scottish actor has recalled growing up in Moray in a new interview.

By Ellie Milne
Kevin McKidd
Kevin McKidd, pictured at Johnstons of Elgin in 2008, has spoken about his hometown in a new interview. Image: DC Thomson.

Actor Kevin McKidd has recalled his time growing up in Moray and said he misses the “people and beauty” of Scotland since moving overseas.

The Trainspotting and Grey’s Anatomy star, who is now a US citizen, was born and raised in Elgin where he started his working life.

Although he “couldn’t wait” to leave the region when he was a teenager, he now returns home any chance he gets.

Kevin McKidd in Grey's Anatomy
Kevin McKidd is best known for his role as Dr Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy. Image: ABC.

In a new interview, the 51-year-old has shared he is the only member of his family who has ever left Elgin.

“I get homesick quite a lot when I’m in Los Angeles, where I live for most of the year,” he told The Times.

“Any chance I get to work in Scotland I grab with both hands.”

Kevin McKidd talks about first jobs in Elgin

Since 2008, McKidd has played Dr Owen Hunt in the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which means most of his working life is spent on a Los Angeles set.

His recent role in the ITV drama Six Four allowed him to return to Scotland to film in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with the latter being the setting of his breakout film, Trainspotting.

He added getting cast in the film adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s first novel “changed my life”.

Before pursuing his acting career, McKidd was hired as a labourer by Lumsden’s coppersmiths when he was 17.

“They worked all around the Speyside distilleries,” he shared. “I’d had other jobs, in places like the local Tesco, but it was the first time I’d had to work really hard.

Cast of Trainspotting in still from film
Kevin McKidd, left, with the cast of Trainspotting.

“We built the big, , beautiful copper stills they make whisky in and that was really satisfying.

“I love Scottish whisky, and Speyside whisky in particular has all this history for me. If I see a Macallan or a Glenfarclas in a pub I’ll bore the barman with stories about working there.”

Grandad Geordie was McKidd’s childhood hero

McKidd did not leave the Moray area for the first time until he was around eight or nine years old to go on holiday with his family.

He shares they travelled by train to the Butlin’s in Ayr which he felt was “very glamorous”.

Now, living away from his home country, the actor told the publication he misses the “people and the beauty” of Scotland.

He added: Something about the Scottish mentality kind of cuts through the noise of life.”

Grandad Geordie, Kevin McKidd's grandfather
The actor shared a photo of his Grandad Geordie online. Image: Kevin McKidd/Facebook.

When asked who his childhood hero was, he said: “My grandad Geordie”.

“He was a farm labourer in north-east Scotland,” he continued. “He definitely drank too much but he knew all the old bothy ballads from the north-east and was a brilliant storyteller.

“I remember sitting with him at Christmas and New Year with all his family and friends around him, and he had this ability to tell stories and sing songs and have everybody completely enthralled.”

