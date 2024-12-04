Bookings for Harry Potter Jacobite Express 2025 to open ‘imminently’

Bookings for the 2025 season of the Harry Potter Jacobite Express are set to open “imminently”.

The train, which travels over the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, is a bucket-list experience for many, providing breath-taking views and a magical connection to the world of Harry Potter.

The 2025 season will kick off on Monday, April 7 with a slight increase in ticket prices this year.

James Shuttleworth, chief executive of West Coast Railways (WCR), confirmed bookings on the train line are all set to open.

He said: “If they are not open, bookings will be open imminently.”

The ‘Harry Potter train’ aka The Jacobite on the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Darrell Benns/DC ThomsonThe future of the tourist attraction was in doubt earlier this year when the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the trains’ “slam doors” were not safe.

WCR had warned that replacing the doors on every carriage could bankrupt the business, and cost local and national communities up to £50 million in lost value.

However the business later introduced a fleet of carriages with central door locking, meaning the service – which runs from Fort William to Mallaig – was back on track.

What dates will the Jacobite Express run?

The 2025 season will have morning and afternoon services available.

Morning Service: Operating daily from Monday, April 7 to Friday, October 24.

Afternoon Service: Running seven days a week from Monday, May 5 to Friday, September 26.

How much will it cost?

First-Class Day Return: £105

Standard Day Return: £69

Children (Under 16): £69 for first class, £39 for standard class

Private Table for Two: £229 (up from £199)

Private Compartment (up to six people): £425

There is a minimum booking of two passengers for first class, while single travellers can book standard class.

Compartments will not be available for booking until the new year, once the operator confirms the available dates.

How to book?

Visit the West Coast Railways website.

Bookings can also be made by telephone on 0333 996 6692.

