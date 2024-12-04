Bookings for Harry Potter Jacobite Express 2025 to open ‘imminently’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bookings for Harry Potter Jacobite Express 2025 to open ‘imminently’

The next season will kick off in April - with a slight increase in ticket prices.

By Louise Glen
Booking for the Jacobite Express will open soon. Image: Stephen Lawson | Edinburgh Elite media
Bookings for the 2025 season of the Harry Potter Jacobite Express are set to open “imminently”.

The train, which travels over the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, is a bucket-list experience for many, providing breath-taking views and a magical connection to the world of Harry Potter.

The 2025 season will kick off on Monday, April 7 with a slight increase in ticket prices this year.

James Shuttleworth, chief executive of West Coast Railways (WCR), confirmed bookings on the train line are all set to open.

He said: “If they are not open, bookings will be open imminently.”

The 'Harry Potter train' aka The Jacobite, on which The Hogwarts Express was based, on the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The ‘Harry Potter train’ aka The Jacobite on the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Darrell Benns/DC ThomsonThe future of the tourist attraction was in doubt earlier this year when the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the trains’ “slam doors” were not safe. 

WCR had warned that replacing the doors on every carriage could bankrupt the business, and cost local and national communities up to £50 million in lost value.

However the business later introduced a fleet of carriages with central door locking, meaning the service – which runs from Fort William to Mallaig – was back on track. 

What dates will the Jacobite Express run?

The 2025 season will have morning and afternoon services available.

Morning Service: Operating daily from Monday, April 7 to Friday, October 24.

Afternoon Service: Running seven days a week from Monday, May 5 to Friday, September 26.

How much will it cost?

First-Class Day Return: £105

Standard Day Return: £69

Children (Under 16): £69 for first class, £39 for standard class

Private Table for Two: £229 (up from £199)

Private Compartment (up to six people): £425

There is a minimum booking of two passengers for first class, while single travellers can book standard class.

Compartments will not be available for booking until the new year, once the operator confirms the available dates.

How to book?

Visit the West Coast Railways website.

Bookings can also be made by telephone on 0333 996 6692.

Conversation