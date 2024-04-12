Back on track! ‘Harry Potter’ train operator conjures up central locking on doors

The ‘Harry Potter’ Jacobite Express steam train will return to the track next week.

West Coast Railways (WCR) is introducing a fleet of carriages with central locking doors, meaning the iconic locomotive can operate once again from Monday.

The heritage rail operator pulled its services last month as it waits for an exemption for its “slam doors” which the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) say are not safe.

WCR has warned that replacing the doors on every carriage could bankrupt the business, and cost local and national communities up to £50 million in lost value.

Meanwhile, retailers who rely on the service for passing customers have been left fearing for their livelihoods.

However, WCR made a surprise announcement today that it plans to run the morning train – which runs between Mallaig and Fort William – starting next week.

The train will be slightly shorter, with reduced first-class capacity and without the Harry Potter coach.

A spokeswoman said: “West Coast Railways (WCR) will welcome passengers back on board its morning Jacobite service from Monday 15 April.

“WCR suspended the service at the start of its 2024 season as it waited for the rail regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to grant a temporary exemption that would enable it to operate with hinged door carriages on the main rail line.

“WCR will now introduce a fleet of carriages with central door locking to operate The Jacobite from 15 April.

“It will offer customers, who had bookings for upcoming morning journeys cancelled, the opportunity to re-book on a first come, first served basis, based on the date of their initial booking.”

WCR still fighting for central lock exemption

WCR said the new carriages will only be used until it can secure an exemption to use the traditional Mark I and II Jacobite carriages, which are a major draw for many customers.

James Shuttleworth, WCR commercial manager, added: “We are thrilled to have the Jacobite back up and running and look forward to welcoming customers on board. The team has done an exceptional job in getting a fleet of carriages ready to kick-start our 2024 season.

“We continue to engage both the ORR and Department for Transport with a request for the temporary exemption so that we can operate our heritage carriages on the main line. Our customers have told us for many years that travelling in these carriages is a highlight of the Jacobite experience.

“The exemption will also enable us to run an extra first-class carriage and our famous Harry Potter carriage.

“For now, we are delighted that we can start to take visitors across the Scottish Highlands to visit Fort William, Mallaig and Glenfinnan.

“We understand those communities have been impacted by the suspension of the Jacobite and I hope this offers reassurance to local business owners.”

Customers will be contacted by WCR to rebook their trip.

Normally the Jacobite runs two services per day from May, however due to reduced capacity, WCR will only be able to run the morning service for the moment.

Last week, a new operator started service on the Fort William to Mallaig line, with the Locomotive Services Limited (LSL) group given permission to run the route.