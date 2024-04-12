Back on track! ‘Harry Potter’ train operator conjures up central locking on doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Back on track! ‘Harry Potter’ train operator conjures up central locking on doors

A slimmed-down version of the Jacobite Express steam train will launch on Monday.

By Louise Glen
Jacobite Steam Train has revealled its ticket prices for 2024.
West Coast Railways pulled its services last month as it waits for an exemption for its "slam doors". Image: Allan Wright/Scottish Viewpoint/Shutterstock

The ‘Harry Potter’ Jacobite Express steam train will return to the track next week.

West Coast Railways (WCR) is introducing a fleet of carriages with central locking doors, meaning the iconic locomotive can operate once again from Monday.

The heritage rail operator pulled its services last month as it waits for an exemption for its “slam doors” which the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) say are not safe.

WCR has warned that replacing the doors on every carriage could bankrupt the business, and cost local and national communities up to £50 million in lost value.

Meanwhile, retailers who rely on the service for passing customers have been left fearing for their livelihoods. 

However, WCR made a surprise announcement today that it plans to run the morning train – which runs between Mallaig and Fort William – starting next week.

The train will be slightly shorter, with reduced first-class capacity and without the Harry Potter coach.

The Jacobite’ steam train climbs out of Glenfinnan on her way west from Fort William to Mallaig. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman said: “West Coast Railways (WCR) will welcome passengers back on board its morning Jacobite service from Monday 15 April.

“WCR suspended the service at the start of its 2024 season as it waited for the rail regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to grant a temporary exemption that would enable it to operate with hinged door carriages on the main rail line.

“WCR will now introduce a fleet of carriages with central door locking to operate The Jacobite from 15 April.

“It will offer customers, who had bookings for upcoming morning journeys cancelled, the opportunity to re-book on a first come, first served basis, based on the date of their initial booking.”

WCR still fighting for central lock exemption

WCR said the new carriages will only be used until it can secure an exemption to use the traditional Mark I and II Jacobite carriages, which are a major draw for many customers.

James Shuttleworth, WCR commercial manager, added: “We are thrilled to have the Jacobite back up and running and look forward to welcoming customers on board. The team has done an exceptional job in getting a fleet of carriages ready to kick-start our 2024 season.

“We continue to engage both the ORR and Department for Transport with a request for the temporary exemption so that we can operate our heritage carriages on the main line. Our customers have told us for many years that travelling in these carriages is a highlight of the Jacobite experience.

“The exemption will also enable us to run an extra first-class carriage and our famous Harry Potter carriage.

“For now, we are delighted that we can start to take visitors across the Scottish Highlands to visit Fort William, Mallaig and Glenfinnan.

“We understand those communities have been impacted by the suspension of the Jacobite and I hope this offers reassurance to local business owners.”

The Glenfinnan Viaduct between Fort William and Mallaig as the Jacobite Express steam train makes its run. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Customers will be contacted by WCR to rebook their trip.

Normally the Jacobite runs two services per day from May, however due to reduced capacity, WCR will only be able to run the morning service for the moment.

Last week, a new operator started service on the Fort William to Mallaig line, with the Locomotive Services Limited (LSL) group given permission to run the route.

Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins first passengers as Class 37 makes Harry Potter line debut

