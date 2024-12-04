Ross County boss Don Cowie on Ross Laidlaw’s knee injury and drawing Livingston in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie on Ross Laidlaw’s knee injury and drawing Livingston in the Scottish Cup

The Dingwall club's number one was injured in the weekend's 5-0 defeat at Celtic.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County number one Ross Laidlaw was injured in the weekend's 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Don Cowie has backed Jack Hamilton to step up to the plate after number one goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw was sidelined by injury.

Laidlaw suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 5-0 Premiership defeat at champions Celtic just before the interval.

With the scoreline already at five for Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten league leaders, ex-Hearts and Hamilton shot-stopper Hamilton came in and ensured no further damage, with two impressive stops.

Cowie admits losing Laidlaw until around February is a setback, but he is confident Hamilton will rise to the challenge, with Rangers visiting Dingwall this Sunday.

He said: “He had a scan yesterday and we’ve just received the results. He is going to be out for a period of time – probably eight to 10 weeks.

“Naturally, it is a blow. He is a really consistent goalkeeper who has done really well for our football club.

“At the same time, it gives someone else an opportunity. Jack came on for Ross on Saturday in a really difficult moment.

“There was the scoreline, the opposition and fact he hadn’t played a lot of football, but I thought he was excellent in the second half.

“He was ill in the lead-up to the game and hadn’t been with the group since Wednesday. He didn’t meet up with us until actually at Celtic Park at 1.30pm.

“He put himself forward and made himself available, and it just shows how important that was. It just shows the character he has got to come on and perform as well as he did.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Hamilton can cope with pressure

Hamilton was at Hearts when Cowie played there and the County boss was always an admirer of the 30-year-old.

He said: “I know Jack really well. He has been a great addition to the football club. I knew the character we were getting.

“Ross has been really consistent, so at no point have I even thought about having to change it.

“But what I do see is a really good goalkeeper who trains extremely well every day and that was proven in terms of the way he seamlessly came in on Saturday.

“I was a team-mate of his at Hearts. He was someone who played a lot of football at a young age, at a big football club – where there is a lot of demand and pressure.

“He then went away to Dundee and Livingston, and did well.

“When I heard he was available, I knew he would be a great player to bring into our squad, knowing that if anything ever happened to Ross we had a really good option.”

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS.

Cowie responds to Lions’ cup draw

Meanwhile, County, who are eighth in the Premiership, learned they will host Championship title contenders Livingston in next month’s fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

He added: “We watched the draw and as soon as you see your name come out first, you’re happy because it is a home draw.

“It is a really busy schedule we’re going to have with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at the start of January, so to get the tie at home is important.

“At the same time, it is then up to us to go and deal with that fixtures. It is a difficult draw.

“Although Livingston are no longer in the Premiership they retain the majority of players from last year and are doing really well in the Championship.

“When the time comes, we’ll give that game the full attention and we understand the challenge it will present.”

