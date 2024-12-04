Ross County boss Don Cowie on Ross Laidlaw’s knee injury and drawing Livingston in the Scottish Cup

Ross County boss Don Cowie has backed Jack Hamilton to step up to the plate after number one goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw was sidelined by injury.

Laidlaw suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 5-0 Premiership defeat at champions Celtic just before the interval.

With the scoreline already at five for Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten league leaders, ex-Hearts and Hamilton shot-stopper Hamilton came in and ensured no further damage, with two impressive stops.

Cowie admits losing Laidlaw until around February is a setback, but he is confident Hamilton will rise to the challenge, with Rangers visiting Dingwall this Sunday.

He said: “He had a scan yesterday and we’ve just received the results. He is going to be out for a period of time – probably eight to 10 weeks.

“Naturally, it is a blow. He is a really consistent goalkeeper who has done really well for our football club.

“At the same time, it gives someone else an opportunity. Jack came on for Ross on Saturday in a really difficult moment.

“There was the scoreline, the opposition and fact he hadn’t played a lot of football, but I thought he was excellent in the second half.

“He was ill in the lead-up to the game and hadn’t been with the group since Wednesday. He didn’t meet up with us until actually at Celtic Park at 1.30pm.

“He put himself forward and made himself available, and it just shows how important that was. It just shows the character he has got to come on and perform as well as he did.”

Hamilton can cope with pressure

Hamilton was at Hearts when Cowie played there and the County boss was always an admirer of the 30-year-old.

He said: “I know Jack really well. He has been a great addition to the football club. I knew the character we were getting.

“Ross has been really consistent, so at no point have I even thought about having to change it.

“But what I do see is a really good goalkeeper who trains extremely well every day and that was proven in terms of the way he seamlessly came in on Saturday.

“I was a team-mate of his at Hearts. He was someone who played a lot of football at a young age, at a big football club – where there is a lot of demand and pressure.

“He then went away to Dundee and Livingston, and did well.

“When I heard he was available, I knew he would be a great player to bring into our squad, knowing that if anything ever happened to Ross we had a really good option.”

Cowie responds to Lions’ cup draw

Meanwhile, County, who are eighth in the Premiership, learned they will host Championship title contenders Livingston in next month’s fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

He added: “We watched the draw and as soon as you see your name come out first, you’re happy because it is a home draw.

“It is a really busy schedule we’re going to have with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at the start of January, so to get the tie at home is important.

“At the same time, it is then up to us to go and deal with that fixtures. It is a difficult draw.

“Although Livingston are no longer in the Premiership they retain the majority of players from last year and are doing really well in the Championship.

“When the time comes, we’ll give that game the full attention and we understand the challenge it will present.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.