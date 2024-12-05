Search at first light for person missing near Fort William

A search for a person who has gone missing near Fort William got under way at first light.

The person is believed to have gone into the waters of Loch Linnhe near the town centre at around 7pm on Wednesday.

A search for the person was called off last night, and resumed again this morning at 6.50am.

Oban lifeboat crew are in attendance, and coastguard volunteers are on the shoreline.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We were called to assist in the search for a missing person near Fort William.

“We were out last night, and again at first light this morning.

“It is understood that a person has gone into the loch.”

We have asked Police Scotland to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.