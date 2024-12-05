Analysis: Aberdeen ARE closing gap on relentless Celtic, but focus must be on landing more options in January

Well, it was fun while it lasted – but reality bit hard in the torrential rain and howling gales for Aberdeen last night, as Dons fans’ lingering hopes of a challenge for the Premiership title were extinguished by Celtic.

A game of fine margins was settled by one lapse of concentration from Dons defender Nicky Devlin, coupled with a terrific pass from Greg Taylor and a fine finish from Reo Hatate – as the Hoops left Pittodrie with all three points thanks to a 1-0 win.

For Aberdeen, there was some solace at the fact they pushed the champions all the way on this occasion and consigned the painful memories of their 6-0 League Cup hammering at Hampden to history.

But while the Dons can comfort themselves from the fact they are getting closer, they are not yet close enough.

In fact, nobody is, as there is an unavoidable and inescapable truth in Scottish football – this Celtic team are head and shoulders above the rest.

They are now seven points clear of their nearest challengers, having played a game less than Jimmy Thelin’s side, and 11 points clear of their city rivals Rangers after 14 matches.

The one blemish – the incredible 2-2 draw against Aberdeen at Celtic Park in October – had everyone hoping a new challenge from the north-east could materialise.

Aberdeen made it to 11 games being neck and neck with Brendan Rodgers’ side, but one bad week – if a first defeat in the league and battling draws at Hibs and Hearts can be described as that – showed it’s not so much the head-to-head encounters. but the weekly grind which matters most.

What a week of two points from a possible nine did achieve was to put the Dons in win-or-bust territory as far as a title chase was concerned.

Aberdeen fought their corner from the first minute to the last in dire conditions, but alas, it was not to be as the Hoops made it 28 games without defeat against the Dons.

Aberdeen’s progress has been impressive despite recent blip

It may feel painful right now, but there’s a bigger picture at play here which needs to be Aberdeen’s focus.

For starters, Thelin’s side have done brilliantly to last as long as they have.

This time last season the Dons beat Hearts 2-1 at Pittodrie for just their fourth Premiership win out of 15 matches to take their tally for the campaign to that point to 16 points.

After the same number of matches, they have more than double that tally – with 33 points – and have recorded 10 wins from those 15 games.

That is quite the turnaround for a team who, prior to Peter Leven replacing interim boss Neil Warnock in March, were nervously looking over their shoulder in the bottom half of the table.

The transformation has been incredible.

Aberdeen raced out the blocks this season and built up an impressive head of steam. There was a swagger about their play and goals galore.

We all wanted to get carried away, but Thelin’s constant reminders titles are not won in October or November now ring true.

A few slips here and there against a rival side who are relentless has made a fanciful notion mission impossible.

Defensive lapses are a cause for concern

Wednesday was the first time the Dons have failed to score in 15 league matches, and Leighton Clarkson and Ester Sokler will both wonder how that is the case, given the opportunities they had in the final 15 minutes.

But the change which will be of concern to the manager is the increasing number being conceded.

Prior to their unbeaten record ending at St Mirren, Thelin’s team had conceded 10 goals in their opening 11 fixtures.

Fast forward four games and the tally now stands at 17.

There’s a few reasons for that. Confidence has been dented, the form of some players has dipped, and injuries are starting to creep in.

Aberdeen in need of a January refresh

Thelin had such an array of attacking options, his side have absorbed the loss of Pape Habib Gueye for four months without the blink of an eye.

But defensively the options are nowhere near as plentiful and, despite the solid display of Ross Doohan against his former club on Wednesday, the loss of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov until 2025 is a huge blow.

Thankfully, the transfer window opens in four weeks’ time.

Unlike previous years, it is shaping up to be a busy one for Aberdeen.

More competition for places defensively is needed, if for no other reason than to afford the manager a chance to rotate that particular department by choice rather than necessity.

The title is gone.

But a refresh can re-energise Aberdeen for the run-in as a return to Europe, and a Scottish Cup campaign, becomes their focus.