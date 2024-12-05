Physical searches for missing Stornoway teenager Aleksander Benga called off by police

Physical searches for a teenager who has been missing from Stornoway for more than two weeks have been called off by police.

Aleksander Benga was last seen at about 8.45am on Monday, November 18 near the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

Police and coastguard crews launched a search operation in the Western Isles town and shared an appeal for information from the public.

More than 50 people have been involved in the search efforts, including lifeboat crews and mountain rescue volunteers.

Specialist police officers and divers from Aberdeen and Inverness also travelled to the island to assist.

After extensive inquiries over the past fortnight, police have now confirmed they have concluded their physical searches.

Searches for Aleksander called off

Inspector Euan Cowan said: “Despite extensive inquiries and rigorous searches involving a number of local and national specialist police resources, Aleksandr remains a missing person.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we remain in regular contact with them.

“Physical searches have now concluded, however we will continue to review all available information and act on any new details which are passed to police.

“Please bring any information to our attention by calling 101, quoting incident 0803 of November 18.”

Aleksander is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans, and had a yellow beanie hat with him.

Scam fundraiser warnings

The teenager’s mother, Viktoria Benga, has also been forced to warn the public of “scam fundraisers” created by people trying to cash in on her family’s situation.

She shared a post online, stating: “Not me or my family haven’t set [up] anything at this present moment.

“Do not send money to anyone for this matter. Please be cautious.”

A police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a potential fraudulent fundraising page circulating on social media regarding the search for Aleksandr Benga, who was reported missing from Stornoway on November 18.

“Aleksandr’s family have not set up any fundraising and we would urge the public to be vigilant with such sites and report anything of concern to us.”