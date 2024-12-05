Physical searches for missing Stornoway teenager Aleksander Benga called off by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Physical searches for missing Stornoway teenager Aleksander Benga called off by police

The 16-year-old was last seen in the grounds of Lewis Castle on November 18.

By Ellie Milne
Headshot of Aleksandr Benga wearing a grey t-shirt.
Aleksandr Benga was last seen on Monday, November 18. Image: Police Scotland.

Physical searches for a teenager who has been missing from Stornoway for more than two weeks have been called off by police.

Aleksander Benga was last seen at about 8.45am on Monday, November 18 near the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

Police and coastguard crews launched a search operation in the Western Isles town and shared an appeal for information from the public.

More than 50 people have been involved in the search efforts, including lifeboat crews and mountain rescue volunteers.

Specialist police officers and divers from Aberdeen and Inverness also travelled to the island to assist.

After extensive inquiries over the past fortnight, police have now confirmed they have concluded their physical searches.

Aleksandr Benga
Aleksandr Benga was last seen in the grounds of Lews castle. Image: Police Scotland.

Searches for Aleksander called off

Inspector Euan Cowan said: “Despite extensive inquiries and rigorous searches involving a number of local and national specialist police resources, Aleksandr remains a missing person.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we remain in regular contact with them.

“Physical searches have now concluded, however we will continue to review all available information and act on any new details which are passed to police.

“Please bring any information to our attention by calling 101, quoting incident 0803 of November 18.”

Aleksander is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans, and had a yellow beanie hat with him.

CCTV footage of Alexsandr dressed in hoodie and jeans walking by white building.
Police released a CCTV image of missing Aleksandr Benga from Stornoway. Image: Police Scotland.

Scam fundraiser warnings

The teenager’s mother, Viktoria Benga, has also been forced to warn the public of “scam fundraisers” created by people trying to cash in on her family’s situation.

She shared a post online, stating: “Not me or my family haven’t set [up] anything at this present moment.

“Do not send money to anyone for this matter. Please be cautious.”

A police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a potential fraudulent fundraising page circulating on social media regarding the search for Aleksandr Benga, who was reported missing from Stornoway on November 18.

“Aleksandr’s family have not set up any fundraising and we would urge the public to be vigilant with such sites and report anything of concern to us.”

