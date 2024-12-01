Mother of missing Stornoway teen Aleksandr Benga warns of ‘scam fundraisers’ as search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mother of missing Stornoway teen Aleksandr Benga warns of ‘scam fundraisers’ as search continues

The 16-year-old has been missing since November 18.

Headshot of Aleksandr Benga wearing a grey t-shirt.
Aleksandr Benga's mother is warning of 'scam fundraisers' while the search for her son continues. Image: Police Scotland.
By Ena Saracevic

The mother of a missing Stornoway teenager is warning people of ‘scam fundraisers’ taking advantage of her family’s horrific situation.

Aleksandr Benga, 16, was last seen at around 8.45am on Monday, November 18, near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle.

The search for him is ongoing, and has involved specialist police resources from across Scotland aswell as the coastguard, mountain rescue volunteers, and lifeboat support.

Viktoria Benga, the mother of Aleksandr, has been pleading for information since his disappearance, “begging” for help to find her “darling son”. 

Now, she is warning people to be aware of a “scam” fundraiser circulating.

“There is no fundraising for Aleksandr,” she said.

“Not me or my family haven’t set anything at this present moment.

“Do not send money to anyone for this matter.”

She added: “Please be cautious.”

CCTV footage of Alexsandr dressed in hoodie and jeans walking by white building.

The search has continued for missing teenager Aleksandr Benga. Image: Police Scotland.

Search for Aleksandr Benga continues

Aleksandr is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans. He had a yellow beanie hat with him.

As well as emergency crews searching for Aleksandr, police have also been stopping drivers to gather information.

Police have been increasingly worried for him, with temperatures dropping to as low as -9C on the Isle of Lewis during the search.

Inspector Euan Cowan said: “Specialist officers and partner agencies are still carrying out searches to find missing 16-year-old Aleksandr Benga.

“We urge anyone with any information to get in touch with us immediately.

“Please check your gardens, outbuildings and sheds in case he may have sought shelter there.

“Please also check any private CCTV or dashcam footage from Monday, 11 November, 2024 for sightings of him.

“Anyone with information, no matter how small, should contact Police Scotland via 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 0803 of November 18.”

