Body found in search for person missing near Fort William

A body has been found in the search for a person who entered the water near Fort William.

The tragic discovery was made yesterday afternoon after eyewitnesses claimed to spot a ‘young person’ entering Loch Linnhe on Wednesday evening.

The Coastguard and police subsequently launched a search.

It was stood down overnight before resuming at 7:50am yesterday.

However, by afternoon crews, including Oban Lifeboat, were stood down.

Police say death ‘unexplained’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, we received a report of a person in the water at Loch Linnhe.

“On Thursday, December 5, a body was recovered.

“Next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

