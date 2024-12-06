Celtic charged by SPFL for behaviour of fans in League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen

Celtic have been charged with a breach of SPFL rules following the behaviour of their supporters at the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

The kick-off of the semi-final at Hampden was delayed by 14 minutes as a result of lack of visibility due to the use of pyrotechnics by some Celtic supporters.

Aberdeen went on to lose the semi-final 6-0 to Celtic on November 2.

The SPFL confirmed Celtic have been issued with a formal notice of complaint under SPFL Rule H34 and will face a disciplinary hearing.

Rangers and Motherwell have also been charged with a breach of SPFL rules and will face disciplinary hearings following a formal notice of complaint for the behaviour of their fans at Hampden.

The kick-off of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Rangers and Motherwell was delayed by five minutes due to the use of pyrotechnics.

‘Totally unacceptable’ and ‘irresponsible’

In a statement the SPFL has slated the behaviour of a minority of supporters of the three clubs at the semi-finals as “totally unacceptable” and “irresponsible”.

An SPFL statement said: “The SPFL can today confirm Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers have been charged with a breach of SPFL rules following the behaviour of their supporters at the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

“It was fantastic to have over 80,000 supporters attend last month’s semi-finals.

“However, the large-scale, organised and illegal pyrotechnics displays which were carried out by a small minority of supporters before the Celtic v Aberdeen and Motherwell v Rangers matches were totally unacceptable.

“This irresponsible behaviour by a minority of fans led to a 14 minute delay to Celtic v Aberdeen, a 5 minute delay to Motherwell v Rangers and caused significant inconvenience to thousands of fans at the game and to supporters watching worldwide.

“The SPFL, Scottish FA, Police Scotland and other organisations have been clear that such use of pyrotechnics is illegal and poses clear dangers and health and safety risks to fellow supporters, players and those working at matches.

“There have been a number of complaints from supporters about these incidents and the SPFL and Scottish FA have been in ongoing discussions with the clubs involved in the weeks since the semi-finals.”