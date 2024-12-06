Celtic charged by SPFL for behaviour of fans in League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Celtic charged by SPFL for behaviour of fans in League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen

Rangers and Motherwell have also been charged by the SPFL for the use of pyrotechnics in their Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

By Sean Wallace
Pyrotechnics in the Celtic end during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Aberdeen at Hampden. Image: SNS
Pyrotechnics in the Celtic end during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Aberdeen at Hampden. Image: SNS

Celtic have been charged with a breach of SPFL rules following the behaviour of their supporters at the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

The kick-off of the semi-final at Hampden was delayed by 14 minutes as a result of lack of visibility due to the use of pyrotechnics by some Celtic supporters.

Aberdeen went on to lose the semi-final 6-0 to Celtic on November 2.

The SPFL confirmed Celtic have been issued with a formal notice of complaint under SPFL Rule H34 and will face a disciplinary hearing.

Rangers and Motherwell have also been charged with a breach of SPFL rules and will face disciplinary hearings following a formal notice of complaint for the behaviour of their fans at Hampden.

The kick-off of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Rangers and Motherwell was delayed by five minutes due to the use of pyrotechnics.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath waits as kick off is delayed due to poor visibility after pyros were let off at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath waits as kick off is delayed due to poor visibility after pyros were let off at Hampden. Image: SNS

‘Totally unacceptable’ and ‘irresponsible’

In a statement the SPFL has slated the behaviour of a minority of supporters of the three clubs at the semi-finals as “totally unacceptable” and “irresponsible”.

An SPFL statement said: “The SPFL can today confirm Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers have been charged with a breach of SPFL rules following the behaviour of their supporters at the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

“It was fantastic to have over 80,000 supporters attend last month’s semi-finals.

“However, the large-scale, organised and illegal pyrotechnics displays which were carried out by a small minority of supporters before the Celtic v Aberdeen and Motherwell v Rangers matches were totally unacceptable.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin stand in the technical area as smoke fills the air at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin stand in the technical area as smoke fills the air at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

“This irresponsible behaviour by a minority of fans led to a 14 minute delay to Celtic v Aberdeen, a 5 minute delay to Motherwell v Rangers and caused significant inconvenience to thousands of fans at the game and to supporters watching worldwide.

“The SPFL, Scottish FA, Police Scotland and other organisations have been clear that such use of pyrotechnics is illegal and poses clear dangers and health and safety risks to fellow supporters, players and those working at matches.

“There have been a number of complaints from supporters about these incidents and the SPFL and Scottish FA have been in ongoing discussions with the clubs involved in the weeks since the semi-finals.”

Conversation