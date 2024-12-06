Susan the Celebrant: From bumble-bee services as a child to best funeral officiant in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Susan the Celebrant: From bumble-bee services as a child to best funeral officiant in Scotland

The 49-year-old was raised in Aberdeenshire but now works across the Highlands.

Susan Smart standing with her award in front of a Christmas Tree.
Susan Smart was awarded Scotland's Best Funeral Officiant at the 2024 Scottish Funeral Awards. Image: Susan Smart.
By Michelle Henderson

A Highland celebrant has paid tribute to her parents after being crowned the best in Scotland.

Susan Smart, known as Susan The Celebrant, was named Scotland’s Best Funeral Officiant.

The 49-year-old, who lives in Strathpeffer, was shortlisted in three categories at the 2024 Scottish Funeral Awards, including Scotland’s Best Funeral Performer, Scotland’s Best Funeral Celebrant, and Scotland’s Best Funeral Officiant.

Taking to the stage in Glasgow, Susan was delighted to walk away with one of the highest honours in her field, dedicating her award to her late parents, Ken and Ann Smart.

The awards celebrate individuals who play a crucial role in helping families through their most difficult times.

Susan Smart was light up in purple during an awards bash as she holds on to her award.
Susan Smart was thrilled to win the award. Image: Susan Smart.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Susan said she was grateful to accept the honour.

She said: “It was a complete surprise.

“I’m just so grateful to have been nominated – and that in itself was all I was expecting – so to come away and win that award, it’s quite an emotional thing for me.”

Returning home with the award, Susan, who is a member of Independent Humanist Ceremonies, acknowledged her journey to success has not been one she’s walked alone.

She added: “It’s an award that I’ve picked up, but I work with a lot of other people who help make those services happen. For instance the funeral directors, the crematorium staff, and the groundsman at the burial grounds.

“There is a whole plethora of people who are involved in everything I am doing so I took the award and I was pleased to accept it, but I did recognise there are so many people that come together to make these things happen. Personally, for me, it means so, so much.”

‘It’s something I used to play at as a child’

Growing up in Aberdeenshire, the intricacies of funeral services was always a source of interest for Susan.

Reflecting on the birth of her career, she admits her admiration for holding funeral services began from a young age.

“I used to hold services as a child in my garden,” she said.

Susan smart sitting with her leg crossed at a table with her award and a signed 007 picture.
As well as winning her award, Susan acquired a signed 007 framed print. Image: Susan Smart.

“When the bumble-bees pass at the end of summer and you find them all over the garden. I used to collect them.

“My grandpa used to give me old matchboxes which I would make into tiny coffins.  I had a bumble bee graveyard, so I’ve been interested in hosting services for a long time.

“I used to enjoy being in cemeteries and I liked that side of things and the respect.

“As I’ve grown older, I’m interested in the person, interested in the stories and honouring that person’s life.”

Helping people say goodbye in their own signature way

The first in her family to be a celebrant, Susan admits her parents thought engineering may be in her future; taking after her father Ken.

Mr Smart worked in the shipyards and worked his way up to vice president of Aker Solutions. He passed away over a decade ago after battling multiple brain tumours.

Susan described his passing as a “long slow goodbye.”

She spoke of the honour she had in helping her mum Ann plan her funeral earlier this year during her battle with cancer.

Susan said: “Mum passed away just a few months back there in Roxburghe house down in Aberdeen.

“She had multiple cancers but we actually got to write her funeral service together. It was a beautiful thing to get to do.”

Susan Smart on stage with a gentleman on each side accepting her award.
Susan Smart took to the stage to accept her award and dedicated it to her late parents Ken and Ann Smart. Image: Susan Smart.

The highly recognised celebrant says she understands the comfort and benefit she brings to families in their time of grief; something she is incredibly humbled by.

“I can see the benefit and the comfort that it gives to families,” she added.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed, the funeral aspect. I do weddings as well as baby naming… but for me, the funeral work is very important.”

“I’ve built up quite a nice base in the Highlands. One minute I can be out on the coast of Ullapool and outside on a hillside in a remote little cemetery. The next minute I’m holding a huge service with surround sound, and speakers and there are thousands there.

“I think people are enjoying the humanist approach.”

