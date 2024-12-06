Susan the Celebrant: From bumble-bee services as a child to best funeral officiant in Scotland

A Highland celebrant has paid tribute to her parents after being crowned the best in Scotland.

Susan Smart, known as Susan The Celebrant, was named Scotland’s Best Funeral Officiant.

The 49-year-old, who lives in Strathpeffer, was shortlisted in three categories at the 2024 Scottish Funeral Awards, including Scotland’s Best Funeral Performer, Scotland’s Best Funeral Celebrant, and Scotland’s Best Funeral Officiant.

Taking to the stage in Glasgow, Susan was delighted to walk away with one of the highest honours in her field, dedicating her award to her late parents, Ken and Ann Smart.

The awards celebrate individuals who play a crucial role in helping families through their most difficult times.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Susan said she was grateful to accept the honour.

She said: “It was a complete surprise.

“I’m just so grateful to have been nominated – and that in itself was all I was expecting – so to come away and win that award, it’s quite an emotional thing for me.”

Returning home with the award, Susan, who is a member of Independent Humanist Ceremonies, acknowledged her journey to success has not been one she’s walked alone.

She added: “It’s an award that I’ve picked up, but I work with a lot of other people who help make those services happen. For instance the funeral directors, the crematorium staff, and the groundsman at the burial grounds.

“There is a whole plethora of people who are involved in everything I am doing so I took the award and I was pleased to accept it, but I did recognise there are so many people that come together to make these things happen. Personally, for me, it means so, so much.”

‘It’s something I used to play at as a child’

Growing up in Aberdeenshire, the intricacies of funeral services was always a source of interest for Susan.

Reflecting on the birth of her career, she admits her admiration for holding funeral services began from a young age.

“I used to hold services as a child in my garden,” she said.

“When the bumble-bees pass at the end of summer and you find them all over the garden. I used to collect them.

“My grandpa used to give me old matchboxes which I would make into tiny coffins. I had a bumble bee graveyard, so I’ve been interested in hosting services for a long time.

“I used to enjoy being in cemeteries and I liked that side of things and the respect.

“As I’ve grown older, I’m interested in the person, interested in the stories and honouring that person’s life.”

Helping people say goodbye in their own signature way

The first in her family to be a celebrant, Susan admits her parents thought engineering may be in her future; taking after her father Ken.

Mr Smart worked in the shipyards and worked his way up to vice president of Aker Solutions. He passed away over a decade ago after battling multiple brain tumours.

Susan described his passing as a “long slow goodbye.”

She spoke of the honour she had in helping her mum Ann plan her funeral earlier this year during her battle with cancer.

Susan said: “Mum passed away just a few months back there in Roxburghe house down in Aberdeen.

“She had multiple cancers but we actually got to write her funeral service together. It was a beautiful thing to get to do.”

The highly recognised celebrant says she understands the comfort and benefit she brings to families in their time of grief; something she is incredibly humbled by.

“I can see the benefit and the comfort that it gives to families,” she added.

“It’s something I’ve always enjoyed, the funeral aspect. I do weddings as well as baby naming… but for me, the funeral work is very important.”

“I’ve built up quite a nice base in the Highlands. One minute I can be out on the coast of Ullapool and outside on a hillside in a remote little cemetery. The next minute I’m holding a huge service with surround sound, and speakers and there are thousands there.

“I think people are enjoying the humanist approach.”