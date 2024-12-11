Beauly baker creates special festive cake for BBC’s ‘The One Show’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Beauly baker creates special festive cake for BBC’s ‘The One Show’

Gift Hardwick was thrilled to discover her creation would feature on TV.

Gift Hardwick wearing a black jacket in front of her wooden summer house with grey painted window frames.
Amateur baker Gift Hardwick was delighted her cake featured on the BBC show. Image: Gift Hardwick.
By Michelle Henderson

An amateur baker from Beauly has revealed her excitement after her festive creation was selected to appear on BBC’s The One Show.

Gift Hardwick was chosen to bake a special cake for Nigerian ministers Father Maximilian Nwosu and Father James Anyaegbu, both priests at the nearby St. Mary Catholic Church in Beauly.

The cake was made for a gathering organized by church council member Callum MacPherson in honour of the priests. To Gift’s delight, the event was featured in a segment on The One Show.

Figurines of Nigerian ministers Father Maximilian Nwosu, CCE and Father James Anyaegbu, CCE, priests at nearby St. Mary Catholic Church in Beauly, on top of a white square cake decorated with green and red icing.
Gift Hardwick was asked to bake a cake featuring figurines of Nigerian ministers Father Maximilian Nwosu, CCE and Father James Anyaegbu, CCE, priests at nearby St. Mary Catholic Church in Beauly. Image: Gift Hardwick.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Gift – who is originally from Thailand – said the commission came as an unexpected but welcome surprise.

She said: “It was unexpected but in a good way.

“I didn’t think this would happen to me. It might be just a small part but it is massive for me.”

The brief segment, which aired on Monday, highlighted the priest’s use of social media to help young people find their faith.

Known as the TikTok Priest, Father James has 1.6 million followers and racked up more than 15 million likes.

The Highlands has been their home for the last nine years as they work to keep rural churches alive while supporting local communities.

To date, they serve seven congregations.

During Monday’s television appearance, they spoke of the power of social media before clips of the Christmas gathering were shown featuring Gift’s signature cake.

Speaking about the priest’s work to the BBC, Callum said: “We are a small community but a really close one and today we are putting on a little Christmas party for two guys who have contributed so much to the community over the last few years.”

Beauly baker is so ‘honoured and proud’

Gift – who also owns Thai at Beauly, a mobile Thai and Asian-inspired street food stall – began baking during the Covid lockdown.

Honing her skills at home, she began learning how to create bespoke cakes before launching an exclusively online baking business Ka-Nomm, which means sweet in Thai.

Gift spent up to four days pulling her creation together before being filmed at home bringing the cake to life.

The amateur baker says the support of her community towards her TV debut has been heart-warming.

She added: “I didn’t think it would be this good, people’s support and kind messages for what I am doing. I really appreciate it; so many nice words.”

Figurines of Nigerian ministers Father Maximilian Nwosu, CCE and Father James Anyaegbu, CCE, priests at nearby St. Mary Catholic Church in Beauly, on top of a white square cake decorated with green and red icing.
Gift Hardwick was delighted when producers called her up, requesting a special cake for the local church. Image: Gift Hardwick.

Sharing the news on social media, alongside pictures of her cake, she thanked locals for their support.

She wrote: “I’m so honoured and proud of myself as an amateur baker
and I really appreciate all the praise and compliments from you (my lovely clients) that means the world to me.”

Gift’s cake featured on BBC’s The One Show on Monday, December 9.

Conversation