Stunning Harris ‘hare home’ can be yours for the week from £1,950

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stunning Harris ‘hare home’ can be yours for the week from £1,950

Baile An Or on the Isle of Harris is home to the Inverurie hare and was built by builders from Aboyne.

By Louise Glen
blue hare at Baile an Or in Harris
The blue hare on Harris. Image: Supplied.

A luxury three-bedroom family home on the Isle of Harris can be yours for the week for £1,950.

Baile An Or at Ardslave is the “dream home” of an Aberdeenshire family with links to the island, but when they are not using it they rent it out to others.

An unusual blue hare marking the way to the house from the roadside has already become a landmark.

The house sits on the shore some nine miles south of Tarbert.

Steven and Laura Mearns
Steven and Laura Mearns at their family home on Harris. Image: Supplied.

It is owned by accountant and tax consultant Steven Mearns and his wife Laura, an estate agent and house-letting specialist.

The eagle-eyed among you will recognise Mighty Munro as one of the hares from the 2023 Big Hop Trail at Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

Big Hop Trail sculptures Mighty Munro in Inverurie. Image: Ellie Milne/ DC Thomson.

The hare was initially sponsored by Northwood Estate Agency in Aberdeen, a company run by Mrs Mearns.

Mr Mearns said: “It has been a dream of mine to have a home on Harris.

“I have been visiting the island since I was a child, as my great-grandfather was from Leverburgh on the west coast.

The house sits on the hillside. Image: Supplied.

“The building of Baile An Or was that it is very much a home for us. So we have built it for our family.

‘It’s our Harris family home’

“We are not in the position to move to the island just yet as our family are at different stages of school.

“So for now while the children grow up we are going to rent out the house when we or our family are not using it, so that others can enjoy what we have created.”

Baile An Or was designed by architect Ian MacDonald and built by Roy Grant.

The livingroom has views over the sea.
The living room has views over the sea. Image: Supplied.

It is an “upside-down” build with bedrooms and a utility room all on the lower floor of the house.

On the upper floor, there is an open-plan living area with panoramic views all around the peninsula.

Mr Mearns continued: “We bought the plot of land for the house about seven years ago from our neighbours.

“The build was thankfully easy, as we have friends in Aboyne who are builders.

“We hired the builder’s team and they stayed locally on Harris while they built the house.

Harris Family Home
There are views for miles from the Harris Family Home. Image: Supplied.

“People in Aboyne must have been a bit put out that the trades were all on Harris for the length of the project, it took a few months.”

Harris big part of Mearns family’s life

Mr Mearns, who has businesses in Inverurie, Aberdeen and Banchory, has even extended his business on Harris. He said: “I have opened a branch of my business, Tax Assist Accountants, on the island, albeit in the garden by the house.

“We already have three island clients.

“So I can now say we have branches in Rosemount, Inverurie and now Harris.

Harris family home
The living room is stunning at the Harris family home. Image: Supplied.

“It is all building the future for us as a family on the island.”

To hire Baile An Or it costs from £1,950 in low season and up to £2,450 a week in the summer months, with a £100 discount for staying for two weeks.

To rent the house, visit the house website here. 

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation