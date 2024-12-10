Ullapool Street reopens after police incident

Police locked down a street in Ullapool this evening following concerns for a person.

Officers cordoned off Quay Street this evening, close to the village’s Tesco superstore.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as officers remained at the scene.

The road has now reopened.

Officers thanked locals for their patience.

A statement posted on the force’s social media page reads: “Quay Street, Ullapool has reopened following concern for a person.

“The person was traced safely.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”