Highlands & Islands Ullapool Street reopens after police incident Officers attended a "concern for person" call. By Michelle Henderson December 10 2024, 7:25 pm December 10 2024, 7:25 pm Share Ullapool Street reopens after police incident Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6648612/police-called-to-ullapool-street-over-concern-for-person/ Copy Link 0 comment Police cordoned off Quay Street this evening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Police locked down a street in Ullapool this evening following concerns for a person. Officers cordoned off Quay Street this evening, close to the village’s Tesco superstore. Motorists were advised to avoid the area as officers remained at the scene. The road has now reopened. Officers thanked locals for their patience. A statement posted on the force’s social media page reads: “Quay Street, Ullapool has reopened following concern for a person. “The person was traced safely. “Motorists are thanked for their patience.”
Conversation